EAST CHICAGO — Those in the Region of Polish descent tout their pierogi, and tamales are the pride of area Mexican chefs; for local Serbs, cevaps are their culinary claim to fame.
This weekend in the Harbor, the century-old St. George Serbian Orthodox Church will host its annual fall Serbfest, at which Balkan food and East European pastries are the main event.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 at the church hall, 4021 Elm St.
Specialties such as roast pig and lamb, cevapcice, or cevaps, (sausage-shaped meat), muckalica (flavorful meat and vegetable stew); chicken; cheese and apple pita (strudel); palacinke (cheese crepes); krofne (Serbian doughnuts); and cookies and desserts will be the main fare both days. Ethnic music also will be featured.
Grandparents and great-grandparents of many church members helped build St. George in 1912 when there was little more on the block than sand dunes.