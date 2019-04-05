EAST CHICAGO — Students at East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School were home from school Thursday as crews worked to resolve boiler issues in the school.
The school lost heat in an older section of its building early this week, said Lashawnda Noel, regional director of operations for Lighthouse Academies of Northwest Indiana.
Noel said the school first began experiencing trouble with its boiler system last week while students were on spring break. She said power outages in the East Chicago area this week and last may be to blame.
Rick Calinski, a spokesperson for NIPSCO, confirmed that services were disrupted last week due to weather. An outage also occurred in the area of the school from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Calinski said.
Noel said representatives from Mechanical Concepts, which Lighthouse Academies contracts with for its boiler services, was on site Thursday and found a solution for the building's heat issues.
Classes will resume as normal at 7 a.m. Friday, Noel said.
"We are in the business of educating our students, but their safety and being comfortable is an important factor, and that played in the decision of cancelling school today," she said.