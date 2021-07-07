East Chicago students will be required to wear masks next school year

But students will be allowed to remove their masks while eating lunch and during class time when they are all seated facing the same direction and spread out.

For those who take the bus, masks will be required at bus stops and while riding.

Students should bring their own masks to school every day or use the one provided in the Cardinal Wellness Kit the district plans to provide to each student. The kit will contain a mask, thermometer and hand sanitizer. If a student forgets to bring a mask, he or she should ask for one; classrooms will be supplied with replacements, the plan states.

The guidelines for when masks are and aren't required would be the same if the school were to move to the yellow level, but the plan states there would be additional precautions in place and potentially a hybrid schedule with students divided into two teams for two days of e-learning and two days of in-person instruction. If a particular school needed to close because of positive cases, it would switch to e-learning.

Moving to the red level would close school buildings in the district.