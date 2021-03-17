 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Chicago woman dies over a week after crash, officials say
alert urgent

East Chicago woman dies over a week after crash, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

GARY — Another person has died as the result of a crash that occurred more than a week ago at Industrial Highway and Clark Road.

Paulette Bailey, 64, of East Chicago, was pronounced dead about 5:39 p.m. Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center as the result of complications from injuries she suffered in the crash, Cook County medical examiner's office records show.

Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash leading to Bailey's death occurred Friday, March 5, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. She was a passenger in a Chevy Impala involved in the crash.

UPDATE: Driver identified after fatal Gary wreck, police say

Police responded about 12:50 p.m. that day to Industrial Highway and Clark Road, where a Pontiac Grand Prix had struck a semi and spun into the Impala, occupied by Bailey and one other person.

An investigation revealed the Grand Prix was traveling westbound and had gone left of center before striking the semi, Westerfield said.

The Grand Prix's driver, 34-year-old Ershala Allen, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 2:10 p.m. at the scene of the crash, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Bailey and the Impala's driver both suffered serious injuries, Westerfield said.

The driver's latest condition wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

This story will be updated. Check nwi.com throughout the day.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nest-cam shows bald eagle incubating eggs under West Virginia snowfall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts