East Chicago woman dies over a week after crash, officials say

GARY — Another person has died as the result of a crash that occurred more than a week ago at Industrial Highway and Clark Road.

Paulette Bailey, 64, of East Chicago, was pronounced dead about 5:39 p.m. Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center as the result of complications from injuries she suffered in the crash, Cook County medical examiner's office records show.

Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash leading to Bailey's death occurred Friday, March 5, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. She was a passenger in a Chevy Impala involved in the crash.

Police responded about 12:50 p.m. that day to Industrial Highway and Clark Road, where a Pontiac Grand Prix had struck a semi and spun into the Impala, occupied by Bailey and one other person.

An investigation revealed the Grand Prix was traveling westbound and had gone left of center before striking the semi, Westerfield said.

The Grand Prix's driver, 34-year-old Ershala Allen, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 2:10 p.m. at the scene of the crash, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Bailey and the Impala's driver both suffered serious injuries, Westerfield said.