East Porter reverses decision to end virtual learning; will continue option through March

KOUTS — Students in the East Porter County School Corp. will be allowed to continue with virtual learning for at least another quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
The district's board voted 4-2 Thursday night to continue the program as presented in the first semester after previously announcing to families it would discontinue its virtual learning option in the spring semester unless parents could produce a letter of incapacity from a health professional.
The district initially had about 150 to 160 students in its virtual learning, introduced as an alternative learning option upon students return to school during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the hourlong meeting, school board members expressed several concerns with students' continuation in remote learning plans, including undetected abuse and neglect at home, students failing to take virtual learning as seriously at traditional in-person classes and the added stress placed on teachers responsible with students both in their classrooms and at home.
"I've got two resignations on my desk right now for December," said Superintendent Aaron Case, who initially brought the recommendation to discontinue virtual learning. "It's just been too much. It's hard. COVID is hard."
However, after receiving a "multitude" of feedback, the board quickly called a public meeting to further weigh its options for the second semester.
"This is a tough decision," said board member Bob Martin. "We don't want to lose staff. I don't want to lose students. We've promoted that we're the school corporation of choice, that we want people to come to our school corporation. Balancing that is very difficult."
After weighing several options failing to gain a majority of support among the six present school board members, the board settled on extending its first semester virtual learning option for those students already learning remotely without a doctor's note.
The board's vote only extended this option through the third quarter with hopes of bringing all students back into brick-and-mortar learning for the last quarter of the year. However, board members said the discussion could be revisited in March weighing future data from the Porter County Health Department.
One parent in favor of continued remote learning called the Thursday night vote "a big win" for parents seeking choice in their students' education. Another expressed concern that splitting the semester could create more difficulty in pursuing alternative options, like an independent online academy, for only nine weeks.
"I appreciate breathing smoother now going into the holidays," said Rachel Freyenberger, whose second grader is currently in virtual learning. "I appreciate that we can go to the fourth quarter, but that's still going to be weighing on me. What's next?"
