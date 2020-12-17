East Porter reverses decision to end virtual learning; will continue option through March

"This is a tough decision," said board member Bob Martin. "We don't want to lose staff. I don't want to lose students. We've promoted that we're the school corporation of choice, that we want people to come to our school corporation. Balancing that is very difficult."

After weighing several options failing to gain a majority of support among the six present school board members, the board settled on extending its first semester virtual learning option for those students already learning remotely without a doctor's note.

The board's vote only extended this option through the third quarter with hopes of bringing all students back into brick-and-mortar learning for the last quarter of the year. However, board members said the discussion could be revisited in March weighing future data from the Porter County Health Department.

One parent in favor of continued remote learning called the Thursday night vote "a big win" for parents seeking choice in their students' education. Another expressed concern that splitting the semester could create more difficulty in pursuing alternative options, like an independent online academy, for only nine weeks.