Eastbound Borman lanes at Cline reopened after overhead sign downed in crash

HAMMOND — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 at Cline Avenue were reopened early Monday after crash Sunday evening that downed an overhead sign and resulted in at least one person being airlifted.

Lanes were closed after 9 p.m. and reopened by 5:15 a.m., according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A crash that occurred shortly after 9 p.m., knocked down a sign's support leg and left it in the expressway, preventing vehicles from getting through.

One vehicle with at least two people inside was overturned on the side of the road.

A helicopter landed on the expressway to take at least one person for medical treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Staff writer Dan Carden contributed to this report.