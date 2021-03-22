 Skip to main content
Eastbound Borman lanes at Cline reopened after overhead sign downed in crash
HAMMOND — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 at Cline Avenue were reopened early Monday after crash Sunday evening that downed an overhead sign and resulted in at least one person being airlifted.

Lanes were closed after 9 p.m. and reopened by 5:15 a.m., according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A crash that occurred shortly after 9 p.m., knocked down a sign's support leg and left it in the expressway, preventing vehicles from getting through.

One vehicle with at least two people inside was overturned on the side of the road.

A helicopter landed on the expressway to take at least one person for medical treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Staff writer Dan Carden contributed to this report.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

