Eastbound Borman lanes at Cline reopened after overhead sign downed in crash

A vehicle crash on the Borman Expressway shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80-94 at Cline Avenue. Indiana State Police said the crash knocked down the support leg for a large overhead sign and the sign fell onto the expressway, preventing vehicles from getting through.
HAMMOND — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 at Cline Avenue were reopened early Monday after crash Sunday evening that downed an overhead sign and resulted in at least one person being airlifted.
Lanes were closed after 9 p.m. and reopened by 5:15 a.m., according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A crash that occurred shortly after 9 p.m., knocked down a sign's support leg and left it in the expressway, preventing vehicles from getting through.
One vehicle with at least two people inside was overturned on the side of the road.
A helicopter landed on the expressway to take at least one person for medical treatment.
Additional details were not immediately available.
