Easter sunrise service celebrated with social distancing twist

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — An Easter sunrise service planned along the lakefront will be celebrated with a social distancing twist.
Worshipers will stay in the cars while the service is performed. Elder Cameron Mable, an ordained Pentecostal minister, will deliver a brief sermon and sing a few hymns with his wife, Deidre, and daughter Camille, and then those assembled will watch the sunrise.
Mable and his immediate family will be the only ones standing outside during the service.
Nancy Mattel, a Lakes of Four Seasons resident, worked with the minister last year for a similar service.
For that celebration, participants parked their cars and walked a short distance to the lakefront near the community's tennis courts.
"It was perfect," Mattel said of that small gathering.
"I'm hoping a whole bunch of people will show up this year. They can stay in their car and roll down their windows," Mattel said.
Mable, who is also a resident of Lakes of the Four Seasons, said he is happy to take part in the service.
"We will follow all precautions," Mable said.
Mattel suggests those wanting to take part arrive before 6 a.m. since the sun rises about 6:10 a.m.
Mable said he is hoping the service will lift the spirits of those who take part.
"I want to use wisdom. This thing is dangerous," Mable said in reference to COVID-19.
He said many people are afraid these days and internalizing it.
"I don't want to gloss over, but people are afraid for many different things and don't know how to verbalize it," Mable said. "We have seen moments like this in history. It just happens to be us this time. This is happening to us."