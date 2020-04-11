Easter sunrise service celebrated with social distancing twist

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — An Easter sunrise service planned along the lakefront will be celebrated with a social distancing twist.

Worshipers will stay in the cars while the service is performed. Elder Cameron Mable, an ordained Pentecostal minister, will deliver a brief sermon and sing a few hymns with his wife, Deidre, and daughter Camille, and then those assembled will watch the sunrise.

Mable and his immediate family will be the only ones standing outside during the service.

Nancy Mattel, a Lakes of Four Seasons resident, worked with the minister last year for a similar service.

For that celebration, participants parked their cars and walked a short distance to the lakefront near the community's tennis courts.

"It was perfect," Mattel said of that small gathering.

"I'm hoping a whole bunch of people will show up this year. They can stay in their car and roll down their windows," Mattel said.

Mable, who is also a resident of Lakes of the Four Seasons, said he is happy to take part in the service.

"We will follow all precautions," Mable said.