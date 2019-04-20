EAST CHICAGO — Benita White-Arnold said her desire to serve the public moved her to challenge City Clerk Adrian Santos in next month’s primary.
“I want to make a difference. I’m a community-minded person. It’s part of my DNA. I feel I could help people who come into the office and lead people in the right direction,” she said.
The clerk is the official record keeper for the city of East Chicago’s court and common council. The clerk presides over an annual budget of more than $480,000 and a staff of 11 deputies who keep court records and collect all fees, fines, penalties and court judgments as well as keeping accurate minutes of common council proceedings.
White-Arnold, who currently works in sales for a vending firm, served from 2012 to 2016 as a councilwoman at large on the East Chicago Common Council.
Terrence “Fu-Man” West also is running for city clerk. He did not return calls seeking comment.
They are running against an incumbent who says he has brought positive change to the clerk’s office during his first four years.
Santos served from 2004 to 2015 on the City Council until he left to run for city clerk.
“I ran (for clerk in 2016) on bringing some technology into that office and more access to those who are more tech savvy and don’t want to have to come into the clerk’s office to do business," he said.
He implemented the online Public Document Center that allows access to the Common Council’s minutes, their ordinances, their resolutions and their agendas.
“Previously, if you have some kind of infraction in city court, you would have to come into the clerk’s office to pay with cash or a money order.
“I have opened a credit card and debit portal. This gives the public an opportunity to pay their infractions or violations online at home,” Santos said.
Santos said the Indiana State Board of Accounts has looked over his financial management of the clerk’s office and given him a clean bill of health.
He said he has overseen the training needed to prepare his staff to work in the state’s Odyssey program, a statewide court data system Lake County has finally joined.
“We go online with Odyssey this month so people can look up their city court dates. This is why you need an experienced clerk who knows about these new technologies and programs,” he said.
One dark cloud over Santos’ first term in office has been a lawsuit, now pending in U.S. District Court in Hammond, alleging he fired Randall Artis, a deputy clerk, in an act of political revenge.
Artis was East Chicago’s 3rd District City Councilman from 1992 until 2005 when Artis pleaded guilty to misspending $1.3 million in public funds in the infamous sidewalks scandal, where a number of city politicians were convicted of misappropriating city money – promising new sidewalks among other services to curry favor with city voters during the 1999 municipal elections here.
Artis served a 21-month prison term. He returned to city employment in August 2015 under former City Clerk Mary Morris Leonard, who decided to give Artis another chance.
Santos took office at the start of 2016 and fired Artis a few weeks later, claiming Artis’ criminal record for dishonesty made him unfit to work in the office.
Artis alleges that Santos’ real reason for firing him is that Artis refused to campaign for Santos’ political allies.
Santos said recently of the lawsuit, “I know I did the right thing. The court threw out 85 percent of that suit and I will sit before a jury and explain to them (Artis) couldn’t be bonded because of his felony conviction."