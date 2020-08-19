EC school district to require temperature checks, designate COVID coordinator following 2 positive cases

The building will be closed until Aug. 24, according to Green's letter.

The two teachers who reported positive cases have been directed to continue working from home following the advice of their health care providers, Wright said.

All teachers reporting to work in their school buildings are being advised to stay within their own classrooms. Wright said she encourages staff to wear masks and maintain social distancing when moving throughout the buildings for break or lunch.

The superintendent said all staff meetings are taking place via Zoom.

Beginning Monday, the district will require temperature checks and the use of hand sanitizer among all employees entering East Chicago's seven schools, Wright said.

The school city will also designate a COVID coordinator to oversee safety efforts and communication across the district.

Wright said the two cases are the first she has learned of in the school city.

Students will continue virtual instruction in the school city as planned for the first nine weeks of the school year.