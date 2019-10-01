'Autumn Sky' showcased at Merrillville Community Planetarium
MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community Planetarium showcases "The Autumn Sky" in a program at Pierce Middle School, 199 East 70th Ave.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4, 11 and 18, and Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 19.
Many bright stars and constellations are visible at this time of year, including the Summer Triangle, Pegasus the Winged Horse, and Andromeda the Chained Maiden. Plus, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the evening sky.
The planetarium opens for seating 30 minutes before the show begins. No one will be admitted after the program begins. The program lasts from 60-90 minutes.
The planetarium’s gift shop will be open and, weather permitting, an outdoor observing session will be offered following the program.
Seating is limited and should be reserved by calling 650-5486 or visiting the planetarium’s website at www.mcpstars.org. Tickets are sold at the door.
Parking is located at the south end of the school.
Foundation hosts fundraiser for Merrillville schools
MERRILLVILLE — The public is invited to walk, not run, to support new education opportunities for Merrillville Community School students.
The Merrillville Education Foundation (MEF) will hold its third annual walk-a-thon fundraiser Oct. 12. Participants in the “Better Health, Better Minds” event will walk to raise funds for MEF teacher grants.
The walk kicks off at 9 a.m., but registration begins at 8 a.m. The event will be held at the soccer/track and field area of the Merrillville High School campus, 276 East 68th Place. In case of rain, participants will walk in MHS Field House.
Minimum participation donation is $10 for ages 5 and up; families can participate as a group for a single fee of $30. One hundred percent of the donations benefit the schools.
For more information or to download registration forms, visit: MerrillvilleEducationFoundation.org.
Head Start enrollment begins soon
MERRILLVILLE —Merrillville families are invited to enroll their children in the Merrillville Schools Head Start Preschool from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Merrillville Community School Corp. Administration Building, 6701 Delaware St.
Parents should bring the following documents to this open enrollment event: photo identification with current address, child's official birth certificate, insurance card, child's shot records, income records for the last 12 months, child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program (IEP), and proof of Merrillville residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).
Children must be ages 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2019. For more information, call 219-756-5940.