Munster students attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders
MUNSTER — Munster High School sophomores Paris Marshall and Josh Patel have received Awards of Excellence for being delegates to the 2019 Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
The session was in late June at the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Every year, the Congress gathers together thousands of gifted high school students who attend speaker sessions led by some of the brightest minds in medicine today. Speakers at the 2019 Congress included:
• Dr. Pardis Sabeti, Computational Biologist, Medical Geneticist, and Evolutionary Geneticist;
• Sir Richard Roberts, Ph.D., winner of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine;
• George M. Church, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School Professor of Genetics, founding member of the Wyss Institute, and director of PersonalGenomes.org, the world’s only open-access information on human genomic, environmental, and trait data; and
• Shree Bose, Harvard graduate and Duke University medical school student who, as an 18-year-old, was the grand prize winner of the first Google Science Fair in 2011.
Delegates also observed a live surgical procedure. Paris Marshall said she watched a knee surgery.
“I really enjoyed the experience,” she said. “I was introduced to the medical field and received valuable career advice. I also met people from all over the country.”
Patel agreed.
“I had never been to such a large event with so many people,” he said. “It was eye-opening. I really liked the diverse group of speakers. Some were physicians; others were scientists. Some were older; some were younger. They were all from different countries.” Marshall and Patel were nominated by their teachers to attend the event.
According to the National Academy of Future Physicians and Media Scientists, the Congress is an “honors-only program for high school students who have a GPA of 3.5 or above and want to become physicians or go into medical science. The purpose of the Congress is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct those top students in our country and help them stay true to their dreams.”
Both the National Academy of Future Physicians and Media Scientists and The Congress of Future Medical Leaders are academic honors programs of New Charter University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Merrillville High hosts college, career fair
MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville High School hosts a college and career fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the freshmen cafeteria, 276 E. 68th Place.
High school students and parents from the area are invited to attend and meet with representatives from colleges, trade schools, employers, and the military from Indiana and neighboring states and learn about new opportunities!
Some of the exhibitors planning to participate this year include: American College of Massage, Eastern Illinois University, American Academy of Art, Ball State University, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Manchester University, Franklin College, Goshen College, Indiana Weslyan University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Ivy Tech, Northwestern Illinois University, Purdue University Fort Wayne and Northwest, St. Mary's College Notre Dame, Valparaiso University, Vincennes University, Wabash College, University of Saint Francis Fort Wayne, Howard University, Pipe Fitter's Union, Arcelor Mittal, and U.S. military: Army, Marines, National Guard, and Navy.
Last year, approximately 50 exhibitors met with more than 250 students and parents that attended from Merrillville High School and other area high schools.
The public should enter through doors I or J in the back of the school.