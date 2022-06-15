Education notebook

Manchester University

Brandon Gurrola of LaPorte was among the singers when the Manchester University A Cappella choir performed at Carnegie Hall on Memorial Day. A 2022 Manchester graduate, Gurrola majored in history.

Missouri State University

Jaden Cox of Crown Point has been named to the Spring Dean's List at Missouri State University.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Justin Valentino of Munster, a student at Fort Hays State University, has been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Troy University

Lyrica Wright of Gary has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year at Troy University.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Several area residents have been named to the Dean's List for the Spring Quarter at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

They are Zachary Fisch of Griffitith, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Hope Huenecke of Crown Point, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering;and Faith Matta of Valparaiso, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Samford University

Lauren Gring of Valparaiso has been named to Samford University's Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.

University of Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.

Jennifer Haggerty of Porter received a Master of Science; Benjamin Karczewski of Valparaiso received a Master of Arts; Abigail McMann of Crown Point received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Margaret O'Brien of Valparaiso has received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Master of Science; Emma Perry of Dyer has received a Bachelor of Science; Brianna Pniak of Valparaiso a Master of Business Administration.

Monmouth College

Xandru Borst of Schererville has been named to the Spring Dean's List at Monmouth College.

SUNY Oneonta

Samantha Henderson of Valparaiso has been named to the Spring Dean's List a SUNY Oneonta.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Trenton Biesterfeld of Dyer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport and Exercise Science from Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Belmont University

Grace Cleland of Crown Point received the Professionalism Award, Co-Curricular Certificate Certificate in Leadership and Bruin Award from the Office of Career & Professional Development, Belmont Offfice of Leadership Development and Division of Student Life, respectively, from Belmont University.

Cedarville University

Three Region residents have graduated from Cedarville University with undergraduate degrees.

They are Pieter Ausema of Chesterton, nursing; Margaret Hayes of Valparaiso, environmental science; and Jillian Norris of Valparaiso, pharmaceutical science.

Baldwin Wallace University

Kaitlyn Tiemens of Highland, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in voice performance, has been named to Dean's List for the spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Trine University

Two Region residents were among those welcomed into its newest Trine University welcomed its newest Doctor of Physical Therapy class at Trine University.

They are Emma Fase of DeMotte and Meagan Scott of Highland.

