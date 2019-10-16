Bishop Noll to host open house
HAMMOND —Families considering a Bishop Noll Institute education can attend an open house from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St.
Prospective students and their families are invited to attend and tour the school, meet current students, teachers and coaches and learn how Noll educates students in mind, body and soul. For more information, contact Director of Admissions Jeff Stur at jstur@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1008.
Bishop Noll Drama Department to present "Fools" by Neil Simon
HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Drama Department presents "Fools" by Neil Simon as its fall play. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, email kjones@bishopnoll.org.
Noll Class of 1999 to reunite
HAMMOND —The Bishop Noll Class of 1999 will have its 20th reunion at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Set 'Em Up Lanes Griffith. The cost is $30 per person, which includes food and drinks. Attendees must RSVP with full payment by Nov. 9. After that, the cost will be $40 per person. Payments can be sent to: Rosie Avina, assistant branch manager, Centier Bank, 9701 Indianapolis Blvd. Highland, IN 46322. For more information, email bniclassof1999@gmail.com.