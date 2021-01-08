 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education roundup
urgent

Education roundup

{{featured_button_text}}

Trine University

Several Region students who attend Trine University have been named to the President's List for the Fall 2020 term.

To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

They include:

Carley Acker of Wheeler, majoring in Exercise Science

Jordan Daniels of LaPorte, majoring in Design Engineering Technology

Ethan Davenport of Portage, majoring in Civil Engineering

Emma Fase of DeMotte, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy

Madey Flick of Wheatfield, majoring in Marketing

Grant Gresham of Michigan City, majoring in Accounting

Rhett Gulotta of LaPorte, majoring in Exercise Science

Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, majoring in Civil Engineering

Lucas Jackson of Beverly Shores, majoring in Civil Engineering

Ethan Leviner of Gary, majoring in Management

Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso, majoring in Design Engineering Technology

Marissa Morales of Portage, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy

Laura Weller of Munster, majoring in Chemical Engineering

Michael Worosz of Griffith, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

University of Evansville

Local students were recently named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Evansville.

They include:

Hannah Richards of Lacrosse, majoring in Biology

Benjamin Patterson of Valparaiso, majoring in Statistical and Data Sciences

Brittany Corley of Portage, majoring in Psychology

Madison Donofrio of Crown Point, majoring in Exercise Science

Francesco Komyatte of Highland, majoring in Exercise Science

Lauren Postma of Crown Point, majoring in Exercise Science

Jeffrey Tarala of Crown Point, majoring in Exercise Science

McKenzie Adams of DeMotte, majoring in Nursing

Kendall Schneider of DeMotte, majoring in Nursing

Nicholas Gushrowski of Michigan City, majoring in Civil Engineering

Jakob Barlow of Schererville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Eastern New Mexico University

Amanda Pendleton of Hobart, graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. A virtual commencement ceremony was held on Dec. 12.

ENMU is a state institution offering associate, bachelor's and master's degree options.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches Turkish communications satellite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts