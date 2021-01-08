Education roundup

Trine University
Several Region students who attend Trine University have been named to the President's List for the Fall 2020 term.
To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
They include:
Carley Acker of Wheeler, majoring in Exercise Science
Jordan Daniels of LaPorte, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
Ethan Davenport of Portage, majoring in Civil Engineering
Emma Fase of DeMotte, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
Madey Flick of Wheatfield, majoring in Marketing
Grant Gresham of Michigan City, majoring in Accounting
Rhett Gulotta of LaPorte, majoring in Exercise Science
Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, majoring in Civil Engineering
Lucas Jackson of Beverly Shores, majoring in Civil Engineering
Ethan Leviner of Gary, majoring in Management
Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
Marissa Morales of Portage, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
Laura Weller of Munster, majoring in Chemical Engineering
Michael Worosz of Griffith, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
University of Evansville
Local students were recently named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester from the University of Evansville.
They include:
Hannah Richards of Lacrosse, majoring in Biology
Benjamin Patterson of Valparaiso, majoring in Statistical and Data Sciences
Brittany Corley of Portage, majoring in Psychology
Madison Donofrio of Crown Point, majoring in Exercise Science
Francesco Komyatte of Highland, majoring in Exercise Science
Lauren Postma of Crown Point, majoring in Exercise Science
Jeffrey Tarala of Crown Point, majoring in Exercise Science
McKenzie Adams of DeMotte, majoring in Nursing
Kendall Schneider of DeMotte, majoring in Nursing
Nicholas Gushrowski of Michigan City, majoring in Civil Engineering
Jakob Barlow of Schererville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Eastern New Mexico University
Amanda Pendleton of Hobart, graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. A virtual commencement ceremony was held on Dec. 12.
ENMU is a state institution offering associate, bachelor's and master's degree options.