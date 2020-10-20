Education roundup

Baldwin Wallace University

Nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall earned more than $10.2 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements.

They included Erin Perry, of Highland, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in voice performance, who earned a $17,000 Dean's Scholarship.

Georgia State University

More than 2,000 students were conferred degrees by Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's, graduate and professional degree levels during the summer 2020 semester.

Among them were Josalyn Rodgers, of Gary, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, and Briana Webb, of Gary, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree.

Bismarck State College

Jeremy Schroers, of Munster, graduated from Bismarck State College with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Energy Management during the college's 80th commencement ceremony.

University of Findlay