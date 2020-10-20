Education roundup

Baldwin Wallace University
Nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall earned more than $10.2 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements.
They included Erin Perry, of Highland, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in voice performance, who earned a $17,000 Dean's Scholarship.
Georgia State University
More than 2,000 students were conferred degrees by Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's, graduate and professional degree levels during the summer 2020 semester.
Among them were Josalyn Rodgers, of Gary, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, and Briana Webb, of Gary, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree.
Bismarck State College
Jeremy Schroers, of Munster, graduated from Bismarck State College with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Energy Management during the college's 80th commencement ceremony.
University of Findlay
The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2020.
They included Kaylee Kuntz, of Hammond, who is pursuing an undeclared degree. Kuntz is a graduate of Morton Senior High School.
Coastal Carolina University
Adrienne Lucas, a English major from Munster, has graduated from Coastal Carolina University.
DePauw University
Bree Winter, of LaPorte, has been named to DePauw University's Spring 2020 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Bob Jones University
Katelyn Landkrohn was named the Ronald Blue Trust Player of the Game for the Bob Jones University Bruins women's volleyball team on Oct. 15. Landkrohn is a freshman child development major from Crown Point.
The Bruins women's volleyball team suffered another tough lossas they fell to Erskine College in straight sets 3-0 in Due West, South Carolina. Landkrohn helped minimize this loss with 11 digs during the match, the university said.
Graceland University
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
More than 10,000 total NAIA student-athletes were named to the annual list. Graceland University had 47 individuals earn scholar-athlete status for the year. Among them is Kyrron Davis of Dyer in men's track and field
