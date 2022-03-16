Education roundup

Trine University

Eleven students have been named to Trine University's Dean's List.

They include Nicholas Andrews of Valparaiso, Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, Jennifer Jones of Valparaiso, Ethan Leviner of Gary, Morgan Moslow of Highland, Javier Padilla of LaPorte, Cecelia Phillips of Cedar Lake, Montero Prince of Gary, Angel Sanchez of Valparaiso, Myles Taylor of Griffith, Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, and Mchael Worosz of Griffith.

University of Utah

Seven Region students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Utah.

The students and their majors are:

Delaney Bath of Valparaiso,whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology;Jacob Mathews of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Biomedical Engineering; Emma Olson of Chesterton, whose major is listed as Environmental & Sustain Std;Nehemiah Spinks of Crown Point, whose major is listed as Biology; Jack Landmesser of Munster, whose major is listed as Pre Biomedical Engineering; Emily Bath of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Undeclared; and John Koch of Valparaiso whose major is listed as Chemical Engineering.

Millikin University

Several Region students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Millikin University.

They include Tenley Edvardsen of Schererville, Sean Griffin of Dyer, Linzee Jones of Hebron, Emma Lewandowski of Crown Point, Emma McManus of Dyer, Kierra Turner of Sauk Village, and Anna Wegrzyn of Lansing.

Radford University

Laila Symone Wallace, a Communication major from Munster, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Radford University.

Saginaw Valley State University.

Jacob Warren, of Chesterton, was among those named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Saginaw Valley State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0