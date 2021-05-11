Education roundup

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Six members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team were named 2020-21 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Scholar All-America.
That list includes Jake Burford from Crown Point.
Bob Jones University
More than 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University May 7.
Those graduates include:
Phoebe Alger, a resident of Valparaiso, a BA in History.
Hannah Rukes, a resident of Portage, a BME in Music Education.
Erendira Snipes, a resident of Crown Point,a MEd in Teaching and Learning.
And Hannah Rukes, a senior Music Education major from Portage, was among approximately 200 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President's List.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,594 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
The 3,512 graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Among them is Daniel James Cappo, of Munster, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
