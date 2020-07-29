2 new administrators named in Gary Community School Corp.

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has recently named two additions to its administrative team.
Kimberly Bradley, a former administrator in East Chicago, has been selected as the district's chief academic officer, and Nicole Wolverton, of Merrillville-based consulting firm Cender & Company, joins the district as chief financial officer.
Bradley joined the Gary Community School Corp. in 2019 as a member of the district's federal programs team and in that time has assisted with the district's transition to e-learning, according to a news release.
The new CAO has previously served in roles as a principal, assistant principal and teacher earlier in her career.
“It feels great to be able to work in my hometown and the school district of which I am a product,” Bradley said in the release. “This is a challenging time for districts across the country, and I am committed to doing what’s best for our children while supplying them with academic instruction and tools they need to be successful.”
Wolverton joins the district from Cender & Company, which has been contracted to assist the Gary Community School Corp. in its financial operation as the district's emergency management team looks to balance Gary's remaining multi-million dollar deficit and find a pathway to end state takeover.
“I am excited to join a team with such strong leaders and educators who are passionate about the Gary Community Schools,” Wolverton said in the release. “I am looking forward to working with the staff and community to continue the momentum of exciting changes within the school district.”
Both positions come following recent resignations within the Gary schools administrative team.
The district's former chief financial officer, Lisa Rosinko, resigned earlier this year, Gary spokeswoman Chelsea Whittington said. Rosinko served with Gary schools for just over a year and has since joined the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative, according to Rosinko's LinkedIn page.
Nakia Douglas, who held positions as both chief academic officer and deputy superintendent, resigned and pursued a new opportunity, Whittington said. Douglas took on a position as principal of Normandy High School in St. Louis, Missouri, earlier this month, according to a news release from the St. Louis high school.
The district will not be hiring a new deputy superintendent, Whittington said.
The changes in Gary administration come after the school corporation named a new emergency manager in February. Paige McNulty, previously superintendent of the School City of East Chicago, is the third emergency manager to lead the Gary Community School Corp. since state intervention began in August 2017.
McNulty commended both Bradley and Wolverton, saying both chief officers will make great additions to the administrative team.
