2 new administrators named in Gary Community School Corp.

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has recently named two additions to its administrative team.

Kimberly Bradley, a former administrator in East Chicago, has been selected as the district's chief academic officer, and Nicole Wolverton, of Merrillville-based consulting firm Cender & Company, joins the district as chief financial officer.

Bradley joined the Gary Community School Corp. in 2019 as a member of the district's federal programs team and in that time has assisted with the district's transition to e-learning, according to a news release.

The new CAO has previously served in roles as a principal, assistant principal and teacher earlier in her career.

“It feels great to be able to work in my hometown and the school district of which I am a product,” Bradley said in the release. “This is a challenging time for districts across the country, and I am committed to doing what’s best for our children while supplying them with academic instruction and tools they need to be successful.”