2 NWI school districts among hundreds suing e-cigarette company

Two Northwest Indiana school districts, so far, have joined hundreds of school districts across the country seeking compensation from e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs for expenses the schools claim to have incurred because of student vaping.
Records show the School City of East Chicago and Griffith Public Schools are part of what's known as a mass tort lawsuit pending at the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, California.
The lawsuit alleges JUUL products and marketing created a vaping "epidemic" among youths that led to a resurgence in nicotine addiction and impeded the learning environment at schools.
"The devastation and damage that JUUL has created, with teen-targeted advertising and marketing, and youth-focused products, has created a huge problem for many schools," said Jon Kieffer, an attorney at the mass tort litigation firm Wagstaff & Cartmell.
"JUUL has deliberately designed a product that attracts kids and then hooks them."
According to the lawsuit, students have openly used e-cigarette devices in classrooms, causing disruption and diverting staff resources from classroom instruction.
Nicotine-addicted students likewise have demonstrated anxious, distracted, and acting out behaviors in class, the lawsuit alleges.
In addition, the lawsuit claims e-cigarette use in schools has led to increased student discipline cases, required staff to spend time monitoring student bathrooms to try to stop vaping, and compelled schools to hold assemblies aimed at preventing students from taking up the habit.
"Regulatory action would do nothing to compensate (schools) for the money and resources they have already expended addressing the impacts of the youth e-cigarette epidemic and the resources it will need in the future. Only this litigation has the ability to provide (schools) with the relief they seek," the lawsuit says.
A mass tort lawsuit differs from a class-action because it features many distinct, individual plaintiffs filing suit against a single defendant (or group of defendants).
Each school district filing suit may be entitled to compensation for actual and future expenses relating to student vaping, instead of merely receiving the same award as all class members.
Records show the lawyers handling the school vaping lawsuits are doing so on a contingency-fee basis, so schools are not responsible for any legal expenses unless they receive monetary compensation.
Jewell Harris Jr., attorney for the School City of East Chicago, said the pervasive use of JUUL e-cigarettes in schools across the Region, along with the opportunity to file suit to try to stop it at no cost to the school districts, should spur more Northwest Indiana school districts to consider joining the litigation.
"School districts across the country are at their tipping point with major budget cuts," Harris said. "Any settlement money or judgment proceeds could be helpful to recoup the enormous cost of fighting JUUL's addiction."