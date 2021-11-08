2 NWI school districts among hundreds suing e-cigarette company

"Regulatory action would do nothing to compensate (schools) for the money and resources they have already expended addressing the impacts of the youth e-cigarette epidemic and the resources it will need in the future. Only this litigation has the ability to provide (schools) with the relief they seek," the lawsuit says.

A mass tort lawsuit differs from a class-action because it features many distinct, individual plaintiffs filing suit against a single defendant (or group of defendants).

Each school district filing suit may be entitled to compensation for actual and future expenses relating to student vaping, instead of merely receiving the same award as all class members.

Records show the lawyers handling the school vaping lawsuits are doing so on a contingency-fee basis, so schools are not responsible for any legal expenses unless they receive monetary compensation.

Jewell Harris Jr., attorney for the School City of East Chicago, said the pervasive use of JUUL e-cigarettes in schools across the Region, along with the opportunity to file suit to try to stop it at no cost to the school districts, should spur more Northwest Indiana school districts to consider joining the litigation.