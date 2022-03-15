21st Century Charter School students earn associate degrees in high school

GARY — Students at 21st Century Charter School in Gary are getting their associate’s degrees while in high school, with some even going beyond and earning credits toward a bachelor's degree.

Kyleah Martin is a senior at 21st Century. She has earned her associate’s and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in theater. She is planning to go to Liberty University and hopes to graduate early.

She said the experience of taking college classes as a high school student is stressful and she has had to work a lot on time management. However, she said it is worth the effort. She said the biggest perk is that she has gotten her associate’s degree for free.

The charter school works with Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University Northwest and Indiana University Northwest to provide college level courses. For associate’s degrees, students go through Ivy Tech. Beyond that, they have the choice of Purdue or Indiana University.

Career pathway for 21st Century students are also available. Niyema Akil, a senior, is working on getting her private pilot license. She currently has her student license and hopes to eventually become a commercial pilot.

Students are also allowed to change options midway through their high school career. Anija Brame, a senior, originally got a one-year degree in business administration. Now, she is planning to study education to teach middle school when she goes to college.

Brame said it is difficult and this year is one of her hardest so far. However, she said it has been a good opportunity and an eye opener to what college classes are really like.

Shania McDonald, a senior, has already gotten her associate’s. She is now working toward her bachelor’s degree in anthropology at Indiana Northwest. She said it has taken a lot of time and effort but is worth it.

Armand Clayton will get his associates in May when he graduates. He said he dedicates most of his time to college level work, which is very time consuming.

Students of all ages can attend the 21st Century. Khaya Njumbe was 12 when the school year began, and he will get his associate’s degree at the end of this school year.

Kevin Teasley, president of GEO Foundation and GEO Academies, which runs 21st Century Charter School, said for the class of 2022, there is an average of 29 credits earned per student.

He said 11 students who are graduating will have their associate’s degree. One student earned a full bachelor’s degree in 2017, and many students get close.

Teasley said when the program began, there was not a lot of interest. The city of Gary had a high percentage of students who dropped out or had no interest in pursuing college. Teasley said a major part of the program has been adjusting students’ mindsets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.