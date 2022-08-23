3 Region teachers among state Teacher of the Year finalists

Three Region educators have been named finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year award, the Indiana Department of Education announced last week.

Jennifer Herold of Eads Elementary School in Munster, Becky Holmen of Yost Elementary School in Chesterton and Erin Parker of LaPorte High School were each named teachers of the year in their home districts and are now among 25 finalists for the award.

Herold is a fourth grade teacher at Eads. She has 21 years of teaching experience, seven of them at St. Thomas More School in Munster and 14 at Eads.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Indiana Teacher of the Year committee as a Top 25 finalist,” Herold said. “My passion for education has only increased throughout my years in the classroom, and it has been my students, peers, leaders, and family who have encouraged me to continue to grow and learn. I’m lucky to teach in an environment where I am supported and constantly challenged to be better. Teaching is my passion, and it will always be a significant part of who I am.”

Holmen is currently dean of students at Yost Elementary and is a former Westchester Intermediate School special education teacher.

She was named Duneland Teacher of the Year last spring. The district said of her teaching: “Becky feels that establishing and maintaining relationships with the parents of her students is one of the most important aspects of her job. The formation of a special education parent group helped build those relationships and was a catalyst for organizing the first Porter County Transition Fair to educate parents and community members about a variety of service agencies for children and adults with disabilities.

“Her students develop job skills and support the school by collecting recycling every week, preparing the cafeteria daily, and watering plants throughout the school building. Becky also works with general education students at WIS. For the past three years, she served as the WIS intramural volleyball coach and mentors students who need additional support outside of the classroom. These ‘extras’ have given Becky the opportunity to work closely with her WIS general education colleagues to support all students and staff members.”

Parker is in her 13th year as an educator at LaPorte High School and has spent the last eight years as the yearbook, journalism, public relations and newspaper teacher.

In addition to her classroom duties, according to the school district: “Erin was the catalyst behind the Kindness Campaign Club that began as an initiative in her 2012 English class and quickly became a staple of spreading humanity. In addition to her myriad of contributions and projects at LaPorte High School, Erin is also a Bootcamp Instructor for the Indiana Department of Education’s Teacher Leader Bootcamp. Erin is invested in the lives and success of her students, and believes in pushing to be a source of positivity and hope to her students and colleagues.”

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be listed alongside these incredible educators,” Parker said in reaction to her finalist status. “Even more, I am excited to represent the school corporation I have loved my whole life.”

Each school district in the state may nominate one teacher for the Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The list of 25 finalists will be narrowed to a “Top 10,” and an announcement of the Teacher of the Year is expected in October.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year Award dates to 1967. Four Northwest Indiana teachers have one the award: Jerome Flewelling of Crown Point High School, 2018; Joyce McFadden of Eisenhower Elementary School, Crown Point, 1976; Charles Stephens of Joy Elementary School, Michigan City, 1974; and Myrtle Burns of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, South Bend, and Lincoln Elementary School, LaPorte, 1967.

The 2021 award, at the height of the pandemic, was awarded to “all Indiana teachers,” according to the education department.