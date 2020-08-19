$61 million in state funds to support school technology; ISDH creating school COVID dashboard

More than $61 million in funding for internet connectivity, devices and training is on its way to Indiana schools and universities.
Indiana schools in 81 of the state's 92 counties will receive grants from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.
Notification is going out to recipient schools this week, Holcomb said.
Funding will assist in the purchase of learning devices, such as Chromebooks and iPads, and internet connectivity devices and plans.
"Indiana’s students, parents and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” Holcomb said. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning.”
The grants will fund a minimum of 68,689 devices for students, 2,900 devices for teachers and more than 85,800 connectivity solutions in schools across the state as many Indiana districts start the school year with full or optional virtual learning models.
More than 250 grant applications were reviewed by a team of Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Indiana State Board of Education representatives.
Statewide, nearly $50 million is being awarded to 64 public charter schools, 124 non-public schools and 184 traditional school corporations representing 1,366 schools. Nearly 674,500 Hoosier students are enrolled in grant-receiving schools, according to a state news release.
More than $11 million will be directed to higher education institutions to support specialized training to support families of students with special needs, English language learners and those receiving e-learning curriculum.
Funds for the governor's program were created by the federal CARES Act, state officials said.
"We want to offer a sincere congratulations to all Indiana schools, recipients and, most importantly, for the locally driven, targeted plans you provided to positively benefit our Hoosier students and educators," said Katie Jenner, senior education advisor to the governor.
COVID dashboard
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box also shared updates Wednesday in state health officials' creation of a public dashboard to track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.
Box said the Indiana State Department of Health last week had between 20,000 and 30,000 student records, and gained access yesterday to 500,000 student records shared by IDOE.
The health commissioner said access to these records will help coordinate COVID-19 tracing efforts among local school districts and health departments.
The state is also working to create a portal to track positive cases among students, staff and teachers to collect data. Schools will be expected to update information in the portal every 24 hours, Box said.
Data collected will be shared in the public dashboard Box said she hopes will be made available in September.
"Having this information will help better inform how our schools are being impacted by COVID-19 and may help guide districts to guide their operational plans," Box said.
The commissioner stressed the importance of completing full quarantine periods where cases are confirmed.
"We've had a number of cases in our K-12 schools recently where COVID was brought into the school by people who participated in an outside activity such as a party or a large gathering," Box said. "I cannot say this enough. The actions you take outside of school are just as importance of the actions you take inside the school building."
