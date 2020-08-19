$61 million in state funds to support school technology; ISDH creating school COVID dashboard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than $61 million in funding for internet connectivity, devices and training is on its way to Indiana schools and universities.

Indiana schools in 81 of the state's 92 counties will receive grants from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.

Notification is going out to recipient schools this week, Holcomb said.

Funding will assist in the purchase of learning devices, such as Chromebooks and iPads, and internet connectivity devices and plans.

"Indiana’s students, parents and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” Holcomb said. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning.”

The grants will fund a minimum of 68,689 devices for students, 2,900 devices for teachers and more than 85,800 connectivity solutions in schools across the state as many Indiana districts start the school year with full or optional virtual learning models.

More than 250 grant applications were reviewed by a team of Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Indiana State Board of Education representatives.