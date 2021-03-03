9 Crown Point High School students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

Joseph Bell

Bell has been actively involved in Latin club and jazz band at CPHS. He plans to go to college for a degree in statistics. He is the son of Dana and George Bell.

Bailey Brumbaugh

Brumbaugh is a part of Latin club and student council at CPHS. Brumbaugh has not decided on a specific college, but plans to major in biology/pre-med. She is the daughter of Adrienne and John Brumbaugh.

Elizabeth Leitzel

Leitzel plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington to major in public policy/pre-law. Leitzel runs cross country and track and volunteers at the Chicagoland Immigrant Welcome Network. She is the daughter of Karen and John Leitzel.

Abhi Nimmagadda

Nimmagaddaa is a member of robotics, Latin club and Spanish club. He isn’t sure about his post-high school plans. He is the son of Hemalatha and Prasad Nimmagadda.

Henry Philbin

Philbin is in Latin club and student council, and he volunteers at St. Mary’s food pantry. Philbin's college choice is undecided, but he plans to major in engineering. His parents are Kathleen and Michael Philbin.