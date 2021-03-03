9 Crown Point High School students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

CROWN POINT — Nine Crown Point High School students have been named finalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship.
More than 1.6 million students across the United States entered the competition in 2019. This year, the program had 15,000 students named as finalists, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
More than 7,000 students were designated as Merit Scholars in 2019 and received scholarships totaling $31.2 million.
The Crown Point Community School Corp. had nine students join the finalist ranks this year — the highest number the district has seen in a single year, school administrators said in a press release.
Finalists are chosen based on their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scores and a recommendation from a school administrator, the district said in a release.
This year's Crown Point finalists include:
Matthew Bates
Bates plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at Trine University. His main extracurricular activities include cross country and track. His parents are Michelle and Christian Bates.
Joseph Bell
Bell has been actively involved in Latin club and jazz band at CPHS. He plans to go to college for a degree in statistics. He is the son of Dana and George Bell.
Bailey Brumbaugh
Brumbaugh is a part of Latin club and student council at CPHS. Brumbaugh has not decided on a specific college, but plans to major in biology/pre-med. She is the daughter of Adrienne and John Brumbaugh.
Elizabeth Leitzel
Leitzel plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington to major in public policy/pre-law. Leitzel runs cross country and track and volunteers at the Chicagoland Immigrant Welcome Network. She is the daughter of Karen and John Leitzel.
Abhi Nimmagadda
Nimmagaddaa is a member of robotics, Latin club and Spanish club. He isn’t sure about his post-high school plans. He is the son of Hemalatha and Prasad Nimmagadda.
Henry Philbin
Philbin is in Latin club and student council, and he volunteers at St. Mary’s food pantry. Philbin's college choice is undecided, but he plans to major in engineering. His parents are Kathleen and Michael Philbin.
Anthony Sainato
Sainato plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington for pre-med. At CPHS, he plays baseball and is a member of key club. He is the son of Jayme and Frank Sainato.
Jason Tung
Tung is a member of academic super bowl and marching band. His future college is undecided, but he wants to major in pharmaceutical science or chemistry, with plans to pursue a medical degree afterward. He is the son of Jing Zhou and Yanzhang Dong.
Katrina Valente
Valente is a member of band, Latin club and robotics at CPHS. She plans to attend Ball State University to major in natural resources and environmental management. Her parents are Monika and Curt Valente.