93-year-old Indiana Northwest student takes lifelong learning to next level

Whittington, a longtime instructor at IUN's Senior University, said it's enjoyable to teach seniors because they want to be there.

"It's like being in a room with your parents. They all love you and admire you," she said. "It does take patience because they can ask you the same questions over and over. I always get a kick when it's one of my former teachers. I have taught former teachers from first grade and third grade and love that fact."

There's usually a waiting list to get into Whittington's Senior University class.

"You go at your own pace and create your own content," she said. "There's no homework, no pressure, no grades. This is a life skill where they gain personal experience. It gives me peace of mind to teach seniors because you know there isn't going to be any drama."

The seniors don't have to be there. They choose to be for personal enrichment, Whittington said.

"They want to keep their minds active," she said. "They want to live and thrive while they're retired. There's still more to learn and do in their daily lives. They want to be on Facebook with family members and grandkids. They want to take selfies. They don't want to be reliant on family members for help with computers. They want to learn to do it for themselves."