‘A bittersweet moment’: Purdue Northwest celebrates 833 graduates during fall commencement

HAMMOND — Saturday marked “the culmination of student achievement” at Purdue University Northwest, Chancellor Thomas Keon said to an audience of new college graduates, proud parents and university faculty.

In two ceremonies that morning and afternoon, PNW celebrated the achievements of 833 graduates at commencement, including 638 earning bachelor’s degrees, 193 earning master’s degrees and two earning doctoral degrees. The graduates, who completed their respective programs in the preceding summer and fall semesters, come from five different academic colleges within PNW.

“It feels like it’s been a long path, and we finally see the end of the tunnel,” said Marlene Garcia, who was awarded her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree Saturday. “So it’s exciting.”

While she’s excited for what’s to come, Garcia said she’ll look back fondly at her time at PNW.

“It’s definitely emotional,” Garcia said. “You’ve been with these people for the last four years, and it’s coming to an end. It’s surreal.”

Eric Martinez was another one of the graduates Saturday morning. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for sure,” said Martinez, who now plans to pursue his master’s in business administration. “It’s like it’s time to get out into the world and be an adult.”

During Saturday’s commencements, PNW started a new tradition. For the first time ever, the school gave silver chords to first-generation college graduates to wear during the ceremony. Martinez was one of the graduates honored with a silver chord Saturday.

“It’s prideful for me to be first in my family,” Martinez said. “And it makes my parents proud.”

James Dedelow, co-owner and host at WJOB radio station in Hammond, known throughout Northwest Indiana as “the voice and face of the Region,” gave the keynote speech. He told the story of his family’s connection to PNW and the area.

“Me standing here is like 100 years in the making, to be honest with you,” Dedelow said. “In 1871, Chicago burned down, and my family had nowhere to go.”

His family then began walking toward Indiana, he said.

“As soon as they got to the Little Cal River they stopped, right along Indianapolis Boulevard, right here on campus,” Dedelow said. “Every time I’m on the radio there on Indianapolis Boulevard, I think about that.”

This was the first time in PNW history that the keynote speaker was also being awarded a degree at the same ceremony, as Dedelow earned his Master of Business Administration on Saturday.

“You’re going to get a piece of paper that says Purdue University,” Dedelow said. “I hope you’re as proud of that as I am because there was a lot of sacrifice that went into that.”

Dedelow also applauded Keon for his efforts to turn the university from a commuter campus into a regional university and emphasized to the students the importance of graduating from that regional university.

The commencement proceeded with the conferral of degrees as graduates crossed their stage and were presented with their diplomas.

In an emotional moment for the PNW community, the university also presented a posthumous degree Saturday morning to the family of Olivia Porter, who passed away in June at the age of 21.

“Olivia Porter was a charismatic, accomplished member of the PNW finance program,” Keon said, “Olivia left an indelible impact on the PNW faculty.”

The ceremony ended with the singing of the PNW alma mater.

“What is most important is that today, no matter the obstacles, you made it,” student body president David Bolton told his peers at the end of the ceremony.

