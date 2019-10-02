eLearning guidelines

Though schools can decide how to use eLearning days, a set of best practices serves as a guideline for readiness. Those guidelines include internet access at the school and in the community, and teacher availability to assist students with issues.

Schools must provide students with their assignments by 9 a.m. on an eLearning day, per state standards. Most local schools try and have assignments available the night before.

Schools also provide a list of locations with internet connectivity, such as public libraries and local small businesses such as coffee shops.