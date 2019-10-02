Students cheer when they look out the window and watched the snow pile up in the yard. It means the best of both worlds — no school, no illness, and a winter wonderland waiting outside.
That's changing: Today, it mostly means turning on the lamp and the tablet.
For eight years, the eLearning Day Program has provided school districts throughout Indiana with an option for an instructional school day away from the bell and the brick and mortar setting. It has come in handy to avoid snow days and at other times students can't be in school, but its use is much broader.
“In the beginning, schools needed to be approved by the Department of Education for eLearning,” explained Adam Baker, press secretary for the state department. “As technology increased in schools, the state achieved over 80 percent of districts with a 1:1 ratio of students/tablets. Today, the responsibility has moved to the individual districts to ensure they have the capacity to support this offering.”
According to the annual DOE digital learning trends report, 89 percent of state school districts have access to online courses, 81 percent meet national standard learning goals established by federal and state DOE, and 69 percent of K-12 education content is now digital.
This innovative program has evolved into an instructional model used throughout the state to keep learning going forward despite weather, elections, widespread illness, and other challenges. It also gives teachers and students the opportunity to engage with digital resources, to collaborate on projects virtually, and to develop digital skills valued beyond the classroom walls.
“An eLearning day is a regular school day,” Baker said. “Up until the 2018-19 school year, all schools reported an eLearning day as a normal day of attendance. 2018-19 is the first year we asked districts to report if they used eLearning days.”
Baker said that it is up to each district to decide how to administer eLearning days. “Some school corporations use them for makeup days, others for professional development, some for both,” he said. “Out of the 3,800 eLearning days reported as used in 2018-19, 2,900 were in lieu of cancellation.”
Digital Learning Grants and Innovation Planning Grants offered by the Department of Education fund technology readiness assessments, as well as STEM projects, robotics equipment and professional development. Local revenues, including property taxes, make up the bulk of technology budgets.
In many cases, local school districts are ahead of the eLearning curve.
At the Hanover School Corp., students begin to use tablets in kindergarten. “One of the first things we want them to learn is that the tablet is an education tool, not just for entertainment,” said John Flanagin, director of Technology for Hanover.
“As part of our Device Handbook, we help students identify locations in the community that have internet connectivity,” he said. “For low-income families we let them know about Internet Essentials by Comcast that offers internet at 9.95 a month plus tax.”
Flanagin said that Hanover students follow a blended learning model daily. “Students use a combination of eLearning in the class and textbooks,” he said. “We’re ramping up our use of eLearning outside of the schools.”
Duneland School Corp. requires teachers to upload eLearning assignments the day before students are to begin working on them. Students get a full 48 hours to turn in the completed assignment, providing time for questions and issue resolution. Teachers make themselves available during specific scheduled times to provide support.
“Teachers are encouraged to blend traditional and digital models of instruction,” said Kevin Wilson, director of information and technology for the district. “In practice, teachers choose the strategy that best meets their instructional goals. If they can leverage technology to do so, great. If not, that’s OK too.”
According to Wilson, teachers are most often using digital strategies to remediate, enrich, differentiate, and a encourage deeper understanding of material. He added: “24-hour access to curriculum and learning resources is also a benefit.”
The Tri-Creek School Corp. allows students in grades 6-12 to take home their laptops, for eLearning and daily schoolwork. Grades K-5 have IPads at school, but do not take them home.
“Younger students are encouraged to use the family machine for eLearning,” explained Jay Blackman, director of educational technology. “In the event they do not have a machine at home, they are given three school days to finish an eLearning assignment. That provides them opportunities to return to school to complete their work.”
Tri-Creek has attained a full 1:1 ratio of students/machines. Blackman said. “In today’s world, every job seeker has to have computer savvy,” Blackman said.
“We firmly believe that face-to-face instruction is still more impactful than eLearning, but having a couple of eLearning days throughout the year allows us to develop our blended learning skills and employ professional development for our faculty and essential services teams,” said Nicholas Allison, director of secondary dducation for the Valparaiso School Corp.
“Students in grades one and two are taught how to appropriately use the devices they work with,” said Brandie Muha, director of elementary education in Valparaiso. “Teachers model the use of devices and then gradually release the responsibility of use to the students. They are eventually taught how to independently use all of the programs and tools necessary to be successful as a student in a blended learning environment.”
“Student knowledge of technology promotes post-secondary readiness,” Allison added. “The experience provides students with an opportunity to enhance technical and organizational skills sought by employers and colleges.”