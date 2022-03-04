'A sigh of relief': Teachers react to controversial house bill dying in Senate

Lauren Bridgeman, a teacher at Lake Central School Corp., said house bill 1134 dying was a “sigh of relief.”

House Bill 1134 was a bill in the Indiana legislature that would have limited what teachers can say in schools. The bill would have required schools to post educational activities and curricular materials on their school’s website.

The house version of the bill also listed a series of “divisive concepts” that would be banned in Indiana classrooms, and it created regulations in the discussion of issues involving sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin and political affiliation.

School corporations would also have been required to request, in writing, the provision or administration of mental, social-emotional or psychological services to their children before providing those services. A significantly weakened version of the bill was proposed in the Indiana Senate.

Todd Shafer, a teacher for Culver Community School Corp., said he was initially overjoyed. He was thankful that all the effort from people who went down to the statehouse worked. Approximately 200 people signed up to testify regarding the Senate version of the bill when it was heard, including educators and parents.

Emily Maurek, a teacher in the Lake Central School Corp., said she feels like she still has to have her guard up, aspects of 1134 could be added into other bills during the conference committee.

However, Senate President Rodric Bray said the future of 1134 doesn’t look good. House speaker Todd Houston said House Republicans wanted what they had and were unwilling to accept anything less.

Kristin McMurtrey, the chairwoman of the Northwest Indiana Coalition for Public Education and a licensed English teacher, said while she is thankful the bill did not pass, she is hesitant to be completely relieved.

Even if aspects of 1134 are not added this session, McMurtrey said this bill or something similar could come back next session.

Maurek said she feels like when she interacts with legislators, there is good conversation where they are civil, but when it comes to vote, they vote against local education. She said it is part of a national movement against education and a culture of fear.

She said Indiana is not a friendly place to be an educator. Shafer said he feels like there is some sort of animosity from the legislature toward the education profession and he does not know why it exists.

Bridgeman said the legislators are claiming these issues come from their constituents. She asked where those constituents are, because the majority she knows are in support of public education.

Travis Scherer, a teacher at Tri-County High School, said education in general is viewed as adversarial and it doesn’t have to be.

Bob DeRuntz, a teacher at Chesterton High School, said he appreciated that Senators, both Democratic and Republican, took a stand against HB 1134’s overreach.

“Rather than making efforts to restrict our teachers we should be making every effort to increase respect for the profession and support teachers to help attract good people into the noble profession,” DeRuntz said in an email.

Eric Gappa, math teacher at North Judson-San Pierre Schools, said people he knows are feeling better about being in education and are not as inclined to leave the profession or retire early.

Bridgeman said she knew more than five teachers who were planning to leave had the bill passed.

She said she is thankful that, at least for another year, children can learn factual information in schools.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.