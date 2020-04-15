ACT to offer flexible summer exams, at-home testing this fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The ACT will offer a flexible testing schedule this summer as coronavirus-driven social distancing forces school closures across the country.

ACT announced Wednesday it will offer test dates in June and July and will allow at-home proctoring on fall and winter national test dates.

"Our mission compels us to provide as many opportunities as possible for students to take the ACT test, particularly now as other admission information, such as grades, courses and GPAs, may be missing or partial," ACT CEO Marten Roorda said in a news release. "The insights provided by ACT scores are more important to students and institution than ever during this critical time when college are force to make decision in such a disruptive climate."

The ACT announcement came just hours after the College Board announced it has canceled its June 6 national test date and will not offer students another opportunity to take the college entrance exam until August.

The ACT will offer testing with reschedule options for June 13-20 and July 18-25, according to an ACT news release. Students will not be charged change fees when switching between June and July national test dates.