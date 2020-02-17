Advocates call for support of public education in Presidents Day statehouse rally

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers and public school supporters continued their advocacy Monday for increased funding and legislation supportive of public education in a Presidents Day rally at the Indiana Statehouse.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick joined representatives from the Indiana Parent Teacher Association and American Federation of Teachers – Indiana in the event organized by the Indiana Coalition for Public Education.
"Educators have great ideas," McCormick said Monday afternoon. "We understand the classroom. We understand kids. We have to have leaders who are courageous enough to listen, and who controls that? You and me. We are who we vote for."
Red-clad supporters filled the statehouse's north atrium to listen as more than half a dozen speakers addressed different legislative priorities in public education midway through the 2020 session.
ICPE lobbyist Joel Hand gave credit to state legislators and Gov. Eric Holcomb for quickly passing and signing into law a "hold harmless" measure absolving Indiana schools and their teachers for the effects of students' low performance under the state's new ILEARN exam.
Hand also shared news of positive movement on bills intending to decouple students' performance on standardized tests from teacher evaluations and making optional teaching training attained through internships at local businesses.
"For all the good things that the legislators are doing — and this year they're doing more good to public schools than they have in years past, I'll give them credit — but we still haven't had enough," Hand said. "It is not enough to just make the promise. They need to do something and the time is now."
Public schools advocates specifically called for greater accountability of virtual charter and voucher accepting schools after a state audit report released publicly last week revealed two Indiana virtual charter schools misspent more than $85 million.
Also, speakers drew attention to the state's ongoing debate in increasing teacher pay to better compete with surrounding Midwestern states — something educators made the cornerstone of a November 2019 rally drawing more than 15,000 supporters to the statehouse — and encouraged educators to be mindful of who they vote for in the fall.
McCormick's position as superintendent of public instruction becomes a governor-appointed role at the end of her term.
"We can speak louder with our actions when we vote," said GlenEva Dunham, president of AFT-Indiana and the Gary Teachers Union. "We must vote for people who have educators, and the children that we serve in public education, on their agendas."
