AFT president endorses Democratic candidates, Gary referendum

GARY — As Indiana moves forward from a record-setting weekend in reported coronavirus cases, Northwest Indiana's Democrats called for stronger leadership in addressing health care and school reopening in an American Federation for Teachers event Wednesday.
National AFT President Randi Weingarten visited Gary on Wednesday as a part of a cross-country Get Out the Vote bus tour this month.
Joined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers and running mate Linda Lawson, 1st Congressional District candidate Frank Mrvan and others, Weingarten encouraged voters to line up behind candidates who support coronavirus relief funding, scientifically informed education plans and increased funding for the nation's most socioeconomically disadvantaged districts.
Weingarten — who spoke last November on the steps of the Indiana Statehouse during a statewide Red for Ed rally drawing 15,000 supporters to the capitol — said she sees the potential for change brought by candidates who joined her Wednesday at J's Breakfast Club along with Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, who will finish her term this year as Indiana's last publicly elected superintendent of schools.
"On a statewide basis, I saw a change in that capitol," Weingarten said. "I saw community in that capitol and that's what Woody Myers represents, that kind of sense of how we bring people together to fight to ensure that we address health insecurity, that we address health issues, as only a doctor following the science understands; that we address what our kids need, the only someone who's been in the community for all of this time understands."
The AFT event comes the same day Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana would stay the course at Stage 5 in the state's economic reopening plan and as State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and others in her family tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said Holcomb and other state officials would be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Myers, a physician and former state health commissioner, criticized Holcomb's "lack of a plan" and called for an enforceable statewide mask mandate, greater resources for virtual learning and a responsive policy in addressing the needs of the pandemic.
Of schools that have reopened, Myers said administrators should consider rolling back their in-person education plans as student and staff cases are reported across Indiana schools.
Support Local Journalism
"We have no cohesive plan or policies to get beyond COVID-19 in Indiana, and it's being utilized as a political football in so many different ways," Myers said. "We are in a recession, and people are hurting as a result of the lack of firm policies to move us in the right direction, and I just know that when Linda and I get the opportunity to assume the role of governor and lieutenant governor, all of that is going to change."
Local AFT representatives, including Gary Teachers Union President GlenEva Dunham and Hammond Teachers Federation's Louis Gikas, joined the event, which included other community leaders and representatives by invitation only to maintain social distancing.
Lawson, a former Hammond school board member of 12 years, critiqued the state's support of virtual schools and promised to bring changes to education funding, if elected. Mrvan, who served for 15 years as North Township Trustee, offered his support of Myers and Lawson.
"We first and foremost have to understand the importance of Woody and Linda and the difference that they can make in education, the difference that they can make in the city of Gary — one, by being present; two, by making sure teachers are paid well," Mrvan said. "Teachers every single day are holding the future of our community. There is no greater investment and there is no greater measurement of how you are as a country. It's how you treat education and treat your teachers."
While in town, Weingarten also met with Gary teachers and joined Gary Community Schools Corp. Manager Paige McNulty and Dunham, who was recently elected as a vice president among national AFT leadership, at the Gary Teachers Union Hall for an endorsement of the school corporation's fall referendum. It is seeking a 52-cent per $100 assessed valuation tax increase to support teacher raises, extracurricular activities and student safety.
The referendum, if passed, would bring $8.9 million annually over eight years to the Gary Community School Corp. in what district leaders have called the quickest path toward ending state intervention in the indebted school system.
Weingarten presented McNulty with a $5,000 check Wednesday afternoon to support Gary educators' referendum campaign.
"This referendum, not only here but in other districts like ours, becomes a social equity issue because it's very difficult for districts like Gary or the 'East Chicagos' of the world to pass referendums because of the communities that we're in," McNulty said. "It's hard. The states have put us in a position where we have to go and ask for money in a district that's already struggling, in a community that's already struggling. ... I applaud everybody that's been helping us in the community knowing how important this one is."
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.