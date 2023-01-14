Ambassador program seeks to give behind-the-scenes look at Crown Point schools

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. is trying to give community members an inside look at how the district operates.

"If you have ever wondered how a district made of 9,000 students and 1,500 staff operates, the Crown Point Community School Corporation Ambassador Program may be of interest," the district wrote in a Jan. 10 news release.

The CPCSC Ambassador Program is a six-session program open to anyone living within district boundaries. Through presentations and hands-on experiences with faculty and staff, it promises to give a "behind-the-scenes look at district finances, operations, curriculum and instruction, and student services."

The current group is full, the district said, but the application for the 2023-24 cohort will be available in August. More information is available at cps.k12.in.us/ambassador.

