MERRILLVILLE — Andrean High School President Tony Bonta is resigning effective Aug. 9, the school announced in a news release Wednesday.
The release, addressed to Andrean families and alumni, did not say why Bonta is resigning.
“As I see the (leadership) team shares the vision, I realized it was a good time to leave with full confidence that the Andrean values of family, tradition and excellence in Catholic education and formation will continue to be served," Bonta said in the release.
Bonta was appointed to the role in March 2019.
Director of Communications Brendan Ryan told the Times Andrean doesn't plan on replacing Bonta, but rather will implement a principal-based leadership structure for the upcoming school year.
Principal Jaycob Knazur, along with Assistant Principal Kelly Fitzgerald, will continue to work with Bonta throughout the rest of his tenure. According to the release, Knazur and Fitzgerald have worked closely with Bonta over the past year to "increase their oversight of Andrean operations."
“Under (Bonta's) leadership, we have seen effective accomplishment of goals," Knazur said in the release. "He has particularly guided our staff to maintain stability, listen well, embrace teamwork and develop meaningful relationships with a host of partners committed to the future of Andrean High School."