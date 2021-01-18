Application deadline nearing for Indiana aspiring teacher scholarships worth $7,500 a year

Top-ranked high school seniors interested in becoming teachers have until the end of the month to apply for a renewable $7,500-a-year state-funded college scholarship.

The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship will be awarded in March to 200 students statewide as part of a legislative initiative to produce more high-quality Hoosier educators and reduce Indiana's teacher shortage.

"The (scholarship) is designed to help future educators fund their education and provide Indiana students with motivated, quality teachers," said Teresa Lubbers, Indiana higher education commissioner.

"We look forward to the positive impact these educators will have on their students and on Indiana’s teacher pipeline."

WATCH NOW: Indiana's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship

Scholarship applications are available online at ScholarTrack.in.gov and must be submitted by Jan. 31, along with a 500-word essay on why the applicant wants to become a teacher.