Application window extended for state education grant program

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is extending the application window for its 2020 School and Community Partnership Grant program.
Schools and community groups can apply through 5 p.m. Feb. 12 for the commission's grant program which seeks to connect K-12 schools, post-secondary institutions, employers and community organizations in supporting college and career-based learning.
"Our community partners play an integral role in increasing the number of Hoosiers with some form of post-secondary education and training beyond high school," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. "These grants will help develop the programs being implemented as we collectively work toward meeting Indiana's education and workforce needs."
Interested applicants must show support of local collaboration between at least one school, education institute, employer or community-based organization, according to the grant application.
Eligible applicants can apply for up to $5,000 in funding to support spring and summer programming.
If a community program supports one of 11 high schools in an Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, cohort, grant funding increases to a possible $10,000. Gary's West Side Leadership Academy is among the state's 11 Indiana GEAR UP schools, according to the commission news release.
The School and Community Partnership Grant is designed to support state education initiatives such as the 21st Century Scholars' Scholar Success Program, the state's Next Level Jobs program and other efforts to increase family engagement and professional development seeking to close Indiana's college achievement gap.
More information about the School and Community Partnership Grant can be found online at learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/alumni-partners.