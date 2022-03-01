Aquinas Catholic Community School receives $1.25 million gift

MERRILLVILLE — Aquinas Catholic Community School has received a $1.25 million grant from Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana.

The Big Shoulders funding comes from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation. It will be used to pay for renovations to accommodate the growing enrollment the school. Renovations are expected to begin in spring 2022.

The renovations will include an enhanced front entrance, front office, two new classrooms and space to accommodate students with additional learning needs.

“The expansion of Aquinas will assist our partners at the Big Shoulders Fund in carrying out their mission of making affordable high-quality education available to students, and to support the educators who have accepted that important calling,” said Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation. “Big Shoulders Fund has a rich history of successfully advancing this goal in Chicago and now Northwest Indiana.”

Joseph Majchrowicz, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Gary, said he has never seen a gift like this within the Diocese. He said he is incredibly grateful.

Aquinas’ student population has grown 37% since 2017. Currently, Lisa Gutierrez, principal of Aquinas, said there are 192 students. She said growth has been consistent every year, with about 20-25 students joining yearly since 2017.

Majchrowicz said the entire Diocese has seen a 10% enrollment growth during the 2021-22 school year. All but one school grew in students.

Gutierrez said she thinks part of the increase at Aquinas is due to the use of the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program. Families are able to go to schools that may not be an option due to financial reasons under this program.

She said in the 2021-22 school year, 84% of families used the scholarship. She said tuition for 2021-22 was $5,580 per student, and the scholarship covers that fully, along with registration fees and book and technology fees.

In the Diocese of Gary overall, 37.8% of students used the choice scholarship as of Oct. 1, 2021. They expect the number to increase next year.

“We are overwhelmed at the generosity of this gift and excited to be able to serve even more students with a high-quality Catholic education,” Gutierrez said. “We’re growing so fast that we have repurposed rooms that weren’t designed to be classrooms into classrooms, so this gift will help us expand and welcome more families into our tight-knit community.”

Gutierrez said the school has students from preschool to eighth grade, but only has eight classrooms. Two grade levels are in repurposed rooms, so this expansion will help significantly. She also said the school currently has two combined buildings, which means students have to go outside to get to activities such as physical education or visiting the nurse.

The enhanced front entrance will combine the two buildings and enhance safety and security.

Gutierrez said that she never would have dreamed Big Shoulders Fund would be able to help them in this way and that she is very grateful.

Dan Kozlowski, managing director of the Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, said the organization wanted to help Aquinas because the school really struck them. Big Shoulders Fund also helped the school begin a federal hot lunch program. He said he is very proud of being able to serve Aquinas in these ways.

