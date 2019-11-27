The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for its Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship through Saturday.
The scholarship, providing up to $30,000 per student, is open to aspiring teachers who commit to teaching in Indiana for the first five years of their career after graduating from college.
High school seniors, as well as college freshmen and sophomores, are eligible for the scholarship which offers $7,500 a year.
Applicants must be Hoosier students committed to attending an eligible Indiana college or university.
"This scholarship is designed to attract Indiana's best and brightest to the teaching profession and inspire a new generation of Hoosier educations," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. "Having prepared teachers in the classroom is a key factor affecting students' academic success."
The CHE awards 200 scholarships every year to students on a basis of academic achievement, teacher nomination and an interview process.
High school students are preferred in the selection process. Qualifying students must either graduate in the top 20% of their high school class or score in the top 20th percentile of the ACT or SAT, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Recipients must maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher and complete 30 credit hours each year in college to continue receiving the next generation scholarship.
The commission received 393 applications last year from 212 different high schools in 82 of the state's 92 counties, according to the CHE. So far this year, applications are up 32% compared to this time last year.
Finalists for the scholarship will be selected in January with interviews taking place on March 14 in Indianapolis, according to the CHE. Recipients will be selected and notified by April 3.
Qualified teachers are in high demand in Indiana. The scholarship comes as 94% of districts across the state report challenges finding qualified applicants in a statewide teachers shortage.
Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma authored state legislation creating the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program with bipartisan support in 2016.
With more than 500 in the Next Generation pipeline, the majority of the scholarship program's first cohort are on track to graduate by May 2021. More than 40 in the program have already graduated and become licensed educators, according to the CHE.
For more information about the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, see LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher.