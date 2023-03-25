HAMMOND — Author Deirdre Mask will speak at 2:30 p.m. April 5 at Purdue University Northwest.

Mask's book, "The Address Book: What Street Address Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power," was named one of Time magazine's must-reads of 2020. It reveals the hidden stories about street address and their power to decide who counts, who doesn't and why.

It is PNW's One Book, One University 2022-23 selection, meaning it was distributed to all first-year PNW students, and faculty were encouraged to incorporate it into their fall and spring coursework.

"We looked for a book that would be thought-provoking and impactful," said Richard Rupp, associate professor of political science and faculty coordinator for PNW’s One Book, One University committee. "One that would be relevant to students and timely in the context of social justice, political and economic issues and multidisciplinary so it could be used in a variety of classes. We hope the book is eye-opening for our students and community."

Mask, a North Carolina native, graduated from Harvard College summa cum laude and attended University of Oxford, then returned to Harvard for law school, where she was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. She completed a master’s in writing at the National University of Ireland, and has taught at Harvard and the London School of Economics.

The speaking event, which is part of PNW's annual "Days of Discovery" programming, is scheduled for the Student Union and Library Building on PNW's Hammond campus.