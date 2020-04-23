Aylesworth Elementary parade brings encouragement to homebound students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PORTAGE — With signs like "Keep Working Hard" and "I'm So Proud of You," a group of Portage elementary educators and staff surprised their students Thursday in a caravan of encouragement.

The teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and more drove up and down the streets of Portage nearest Aylesworth Elementary School in a parade to offer support during coronavirus-driven school closures.

Portage Township Schools first told parents on March 13 it would be closing buildings and offering e-learning for four weeks. Later, executive orders from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the closures through the end of the school year.

Aylesworth Principal Taria Taylor said teachers have been keeping up with the elementary's K-5 classes in the last few weeks through a combination of videos, emails, phone calls, class Facebook pages and educational applications.

"Our teachers are going a really great job of working to give families what they need," Taylor said. "They're the real MVPs."

Her team began planning the parade a couple of weeks ago, Taylor said, with between 40 and 50 planning to attend.

"We're really trying to reach out in fun ways," Taylor said.