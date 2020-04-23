You are the owner of this article.
Aylesworth Elementary parade brings encouragement to homebound students
Aylesworth Elementary parade brings encouragement to homebound students

PORTAGE —  With signs like "Keep Working Hard" and "I'm So Proud of You," a group of Portage elementary educators and staff surprised their students Thursday in a caravan of encouragement.

The teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and more drove up and down the streets of Portage nearest Aylesworth Elementary School in a parade to offer support during coronavirus-driven school closures.

Portage Township Schools first told parents on March 13 it would be closing buildings and offering e-learning for four weeks. Later, executive orders from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the closures through the end of the school year.

Aylesworth Principal Taria Taylor said teachers have been keeping up with the elementary's K-5 classes in the last few weeks through a combination of videos, emails, phone calls, class Facebook pages and educational applications.

"Our teachers are going a really great job of working to give families what they need," Taylor said. "They're the real MVPs."

Her team began planning the parade a couple of weeks ago, Taylor said, with between 40 and 50 planning to attend.

"We're really trying to reach out in fun ways," Taylor said.

Kyle and Myers elementaries in Portage also put on their own neighborhood parades last month.

Participants Thursday decorated their cars with red, blue, white, yellow, green and purple balloons. Some carried messages with signs encouraging students to stay strong and asking questions like "What is the best book you have read?" Others shared shout-outs including their students' names on their cars.

Kelly and Laurie Jones watched from across the street with their grandchildren 3-year-old Lila and Aylesworth kindergartner Lucas Deitz.

As a family, Laurie said the kids are keeping busy at home with crafts, bike rides and sidewalk art — a part of a districtwide #PortageChalkYourWalk challenge.

Lucas, excited to start first grade in the fall, shared a message for his teachers, "We miss you!"

