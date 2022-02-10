'Back on Track' event to help Gary kids catch up on vaccinations

GARY — According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than half of K-12 students in Gary schools have not gotten all their required shots, compared to 26.4% of students statewide.

MDWise, Edgewater Health, Walker Medical, the Gary Health Department and ISDH are trying to close that gap by hosting a "Back on Track" vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Edgewater Health at 1100 W. 6th Ave. in Gary.

All routine childhood vaccinations, such as for measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV, will be available, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and older. Wellness checks and COVID-19 tests will also be available.

“It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV,” Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise, said in a news release. “We’re hosting ‘Back on Track’ to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy.”

The event will include free food, school supplies and door prizes of $50 gift cards.

Torriaun Everett, vice president of health plan operations at MDWise, said there will also be information sheets for issues such as access to health insurance. Experts will also be available for any parents or caregivers who have questions about the vaccines.

Everett said many parents in Gary may have fallen behind on their children's vaccinations due to the lack of access to services like transportation.

“With the public health emergency, we have seen people stop going to the doctor as regularly as they were,” Everett said. “MDWise felt that it was our responsibility to look at what we could do to help provide access to Hoosiers.”

He said MDWise wants to have a healthier community overall and this is one facet.

Parents and caregivers can sign up online on Edgewater Health’s website at edgewaterhealth.org. Registration is encouraged but not required. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult with valid identification. Insurance is not required, but if children are covered by health insurance, that information must be given.

Everett said they have already seen a large interest and expect the event to have a large turnout.

Individuals who need transportation to the event can call MDWise customer service at 800-356-1204. More information is available at MDwise.org/backontrack.

Everett said MDWise will continue to host vaccination events and similar opportunities to help bridge the gap of vaccinations.

