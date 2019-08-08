With schools back in session as early as this week, The Salvation Army of Michigan City is reminding families of its School Uniform Exchange program.
The program, available to parents of school-aged children in need, offers gently-used clothing in a one-for-one exchange program, according to a Salvation Army news release.
Michigan City Area Schools requires students to where a uniform with a gray, white, navy blue, light blue or black polo, turtleneck or Oxford style shirt, according to the release. Shorts or pants must be either cotton twill, cotton poly or corduroy in material and either navy, khaki, gray or black in color.
"Parents can bring in school uniforms that no longer fit their children and we will exchange it for the correct size," Maj. Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City said in the release. "If a parent were to bring in a size medium shirt and exchange it for a large, that allows us to offer that medium shirt to another child in need."
The program operates throughout the entirety of the school year. However, The Salvation Army encourages parents to visit before the start of school during its open office hours from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The Salvation Army of Michigan City is located at 1201 S. Franklin St., and accepts donations of all types of clothing, including school uniforms, year round.
"The 'Dress for Success' dress code is something the school system sees as important, and we understand that, but it is also an added expense to the families in Michigan City," Simmons said. "We want to give kids in our community the best chance at succeeding in school, and one way we can do that is to take away the financial burden and ensure that every child in Michigan City Area Schools has clothing that meets this dress code and fits properly."
For more information on the School Uniform Exchange Program, call The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 219-874-6885.