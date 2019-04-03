Cortny Barnes might have a cruise in her future. The teacher at South Central Jr. Sr. High School is one of thousands of contestants who have been nominated to win a cruise through Norwegian Cruise Lines, 15 Teachers, 15 Gifts of Joy promotion.
The top 30 teachers will be evaluated and then 15 will be chosen to win a cruise. She is currently ranked at 36 out of about 57,000 teachers.
People can go online and vote for Barnes. Last day to vote is April 12.
"I love my students," she said. "Over 1,000 have voted for me."
Barnes, of North Judson, thought it was really cool when she found out she was nominated by her daughter Caitlyn Petty.
Barnes has been teaching at South Central Jr. Sr. High School for six years and was at New Prairie for eight years prior. She teaches English, theater, speech, dual credit speech classes and is the theater director.
Petty had written to the contest saying that "For years I have watched my mom go above and beyond for her students. I've watcher her wake up at 2 a.m. to make pancakes for all her students during ISTEP to make sure they are full and awake for testing," Petty wrote. "She has put her heart and soul into teaching but is also a confidant, friend and mentor for many people."
"You know, as a teacher you hope your are doing the right thing," Barnes said. "And so many people have voted for me. It's just mind blowing. I'm very humble and this is outside my comfort zone. But I've had a smile on my face for two weeks. The support from everyone at the school is amazing."
The seven day cruise would be for two and Barnes would take her husband William with her.
"This has been great and this is such a joy for my daughter to do this."