'Be empowered': Porter County school superintendents encourage parents to be active in reporting school threats

Keeping school communities safe is an action all students, staff and parents should feel empowered to take on.
That was the message Porter County school administrators hoped to leave parents within a school safety panel discussion Tuesday night organized by the Porter County Safe Schools Commission.
“We have to start teaching people if you see it, you report it, you take action instantly,” Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Julie Lauck told parents gathered at the Portage High School East Auditorium.
“Don’t wait for someone to tell you it’s OK to react. Be empowered.”
Lauck moderated the event, which featured administrators from each of the seven Porter County school districts, as well as comments from Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds and a presentation about how to identify the signs of drug use among pre-teens and teenagers.
“This is a crazy world in which we live,” Lauck said. “Things can happen in any way at any time.”
During the panel discussion, Lauck gave a brief introduction to Porter County’s One City, One Protocol initiative that brings all county schools and public safety departments under a unified safety response plan.
Under the One City, One Protocol Initiative, Lauck said, new employees at the local schools, as well as first responders and healthcare professionals, are trained on every step of a potential crisis situation from an initial lockdown to student-parent reunification in the event of a school evacuation.
Then, superintendents addressed several questions they frequently receive from parents about school safety, such as, why can’t school administrators make more detailed active shooter response plans available to the public?
"Those are kept confidential, because we don't want to give any opportunities to the assailant," said Aaron Case, superintendent at the East Porter County School Corp.
"If they know what our plans are, that gives them opportunity, and actually we're trying to reduce the amount of carnage taking place."
Across the panel, superintendents discussed the importance of parents and guardians taking an active role in identifying and reporting any concerning signs brought to their attention by students, especially with the growth of social media.
"That gives us the opportunity to be preventative," Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said.
"There are tragedies that are prevented in this country every single day because a parent, community member, a student, a staff member happened to notice something that just doesn't seem OK."
The discussion was followed by a presentation by SHAPE: Sharing Hope, Addiction Prevention Education. Its “Wake Up Call” demonstration used a prop bedroom to teach more than 40 signs of drug and alcohol use among children and young adults.
Jerry Patrick, a Dyer police corporal and Lake Central school resource officer, explained the rise of vaping and THC-based drug use among teens and encouraged parents not to be shy about checking their children's phones and rooms for signs of drug use.
"We already have a major crisis on our hands," Patrick said. "We have to do this together. We've got to fight this together."