Beth Mehling gears up to take seat on Duneland School Corp. board

CHESTERTON — Longtime PTO president, former substitute teacher and parent Beth Mehling won election to the Duneland School Corp. board last week.

With 4,733 votes, Mehling took 41% of the electorate against Roy Darnell and Phillip Gralik. Incumbents Alayna Lightfoot Pol and Brandon Kroft also won their races.

Mehling served as the PTO president at Liberty Elementary from 2013 to 2015, Liberty Intermediate from 2015 through 2020 and Chesterton Middle from 2019 to 2020. She also was a substitute teacher in the district from January to December 2020.

Her 13-year-old son is in eighth grade at Chesterton Middle School, and her 16-year-old son is a junior at Chesterton High School.

“I’ve been involved since my kids were at the schools,” she said. “I just knew, as a parent, it’s important to be involved.”

Mehling, who works at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, described herself as “detail-oriented” and “data-driven.”

“I don’t have any particular agenda going in,” she said.

However, she’s ready to take on three issues during the early days of her tenure: “The biggest thing I want to tackle right off the bat is the special ed and PCES restructuring.”

All special-education and disability accommodations in Duneland School Corp. are handled by Porter County Educational Services, an interagency cooperative in which districts pool resources to provide these services. The cooperative hosts different types of accommodations at different schools across the eight participating districts. Under this system, teachers are all paid via PCES.

Mehling believes that special-education and specialty teachers in PCES are underpaid, so increasing their pay is a big priority.

Starting PCES teachers will earn a minimum of $40,000 for the 2022-23 school year, according to the collective bargaining agreement between PCES and the Special Education Teachers’ Association. PCES teachers can earn up to $74,478.

In contrast, starting teachers in the Duneland School Corp. will make at least $44,000 for the 2022-23 school year, according to its collective bargaining agreement. Duneland teachers can earn a maximum of $77,735.

Mehling said she is still learning but favors the idea of having teachers be paid through their host schools rather than through PCES. This would better allow the districts to pay these teachers better.

Another big thing she is ready to take on is the large slate of capital improvement projects. The district is renovating all K-8 schools, building an elementary school, building two middle schools to replace Chesterton Middle School, and making improvements to its high school.

This process will require lots of oversight from the school board and Mehling wants to “make sure these decisions are made looking forward so we’re not in the same position in 20 years.”

“It’s important that we’re not in a situation where, when the building is done in 2024 or 2025, we’re at capacity already,” she said. “It’s important to look at making sure that this can sustain for another 20 or 25 years and meet the needs of the students.”

Mehling is most eager to see Chesterton Middle School split into two middle schools.

“I am super excited about that. I particularly feel that way because I have had one child already go through the middle school. I have another that’s in the throes of it right now.”

She believes that Chesterton — which has a student population of 935, according to district documents — is overcrowded.

“That building was not meant to hold 1,000 12- to 15-year-old kids,” she said, and having two middle schools will improve the staff-to-student ratio, work better for resource allocation and allow children more opportunities to participate in things like sports.

“When you look at how many kids went out for basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and how many of those kids got cut so then therefore won’t have those opportunities, you’re essentially doubling that amount (of opportunities for students) when you go to two schools.”

Lastly, Mehling said she wants the board to ensure that district policies are enforced and upheld fairly. She declined to list specifics, but she believes certain students are shown favoritism.

“I feel like there’s a little bit of looking the other way. I think some of it is also, ‘I, administrator, am going to let the coach handle the athletes whereas I, administrator, am going to handle the nonathletes.’”

Mehling’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.