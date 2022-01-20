Bill continuing state control over Gary schools will likely not become law

GARY — It appears House Bill 1187 will not become law after the sponsor of the bill and chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, did not hold a scheduled hearing for it Thursday.
The bill would have continued state control of Gary Community School Corp. and would have ended bargaining rights for teachers.
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said he is glad the bill appears dead. However, he said he is still concerned with the lack of a plan to transition Gary Community School Corp. back to local control.
Smith said the Gary legislative delegation will create an amendment concerning the issue they hope can be added to another education bill in the future.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince wrote in a column for The Times that the Gary takeover has been a failure.
“Gary’s schools are performing worse than ever before, despite our teachers and staff following the directives and guidelines mandated by the state’s emergency management team,” Prince wrote.
The Gary Common Council held an emergency meeting Jan. 13 concerning the bill, during which it passed a resolution opposing the bill.
Brown’s bill came after the Gary Community School Corp. saw its deficit reduction program on the verge of succeeding in October. The school corporation recorded an annual deficit of $1.7 million, with $73.5 million of debt total as of Dec. 31, 2020.
That debt is down from $104 million in June 2017, and the costs of operating Gary schools were expected to be fully covered by ongoing revenues in the near future.
Gary Community School Corp. regained local control of its special education services in September after nearly a decade of oversight by the Indiana Department of Education.
The district saw higher enrollment in the 2020-2021 academic year, bringing the total number of students to 4,445 as of February 2021. For the 10 years prior to state control, GCSC lost 699 students a year, on average.
However, the Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-2021 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of GCSC that school year. Of the 11,370 students who live in the district boundaries, 61% are at either a charter school or separate private school.
Gary Community School Corp. was originally taken over by the state in 2017, following severe financial issues in the district. This was an unprecedented effort by the state to attempt to save the school corporation.
Brown was the author of the original takeover bills in 2017 and 2018. Senate Bill 567 designated Gary as a distressed political subdivision, allowing the Distressed Unit Appeal Board to govern the schools.
The of emergency manager was created to manage the school corporation. Currently, Paige McNulty serves in that position.
Gary can shed the classification of distressed political subdivision if the school corporation maintains financial solvency for a period of at least two years, institutes a five-year fiscal plan that will maintain financial solvency and meet any other conditions defined by DUAB.
