Bill continuing state control over Gary schools will likely not become law

However, the Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-2021 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of GCSC that school year. Of the 11,370 students who live in the district boundaries, 61% are at either a charter school or separate private school.

Gary Community School Corp. was originally taken over by the state in 2017, following severe financial issues in the district. This was an unprecedented effort by the state to attempt to save the school corporation.

Brown was the author of the original takeover bills in 2017 and 2018. Senate Bill 567 designated Gary as a distressed political subdivision, allowing the Distressed Unit Appeal Board to govern the schools.

The of emergency manager was created to manage the school corporation. Currently, Paige McNulty serves in that position.