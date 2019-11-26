{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Marching Warriors will perform once again in the McDonald's Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Chicago Thursday morning.

This is the sixth year in a row the band has been asked to be one of only 22 marching bands in the parade.

"It's the highlight of the year for me because the excellence we strive for is rewarded,” said Bishop Noll senior and trombonist Philip Reyes.

The Marching Warriors and Bishop Noll Cheer Team are No. 20 in the parade lineup. The parade will be televised by WGN-TV and streamed live by www.wgntv.com at 8 a.m. CST. Noll's band is under the direction of Rocco Carioto, the leader of Bishop Noll's Fine Arts Department.

Bishop Noll is currently enrolling students for fall 2020. Please contact director of admissions Jeff Stur at jstur@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058 for more information.

