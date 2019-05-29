GRIFFITH — Parents and students are raising concerns this week after Griffith Public Schools administrators allowed the use of tables to block school exits during the morning of a planned student walkout.
A photo of the folding tables positioned in front of doors at Griffith High School was shared hundreds of times on Facebook in an action some Griffith parents fear not only created a safety hazard in the event of a fire or other emergency, but also suppressed student speech.
"It was totally unnecessary," Griffith parent Joann Keck said. "They shot these kids down when these kids really thought that they had a relationship."
The social media firestorm stems from a student walkout first organized last week on Facebook by students looking to protest the elimination of several teaching and staff positions in the Griffith school district earlier this month. Griffith High School students had planned to walk out of their fourth-period homeroom classes Tuesday morning to support teachers whose positions are changing or were eliminated as the district looks to meet financial losses expected next year.
"A lot of Griffith students care about the teachers," said Emily Keck, a junior who said she was told her yearbook class would become an extracurricular next year as a result of staff reductions. "Us, as students, we see the teachers every single day. When we heard that our teachers are being cut, that affected us."
But, as details of the walkout gained attention in large numbers, Griffith administrators expressed concern for student safety, especially as individuals unknown to the Griffith community RSVP'd to join the march via a student-organized Facebook event page, Griffith Superintendent Michele Riise said.
"We wanted students to have a voice," Riise said, "but, we wanted to control the student voice that the they were not put in harm's way."
Administrative response
Administrators met with the Griffith High School Student Council on Friday to discuss safe alternatives to the Tuesday morning plans, and student council members attempted to call walkout plans off over the holiday weekend. But, as the walkout neared, some students still intended to leave class, according to Facebook posts.
Riise said administrators worked with school resource officers and local police to control the anticipated flow of students through school hallways so all that chose to participate in the walkout would be directed to the same secure exit leading to the Griffith High School football field.
Tables were placed at a number of doors in the school with administrators and school resource officers present, Riise said, to ensure student safety. But now, as a photo of blocked exits circulates on social media, some are questioning the school's approach to securing the building and communicating with students.
"It left students baffled," said Emily Keck, who also sits on the Griffith High School Student Council. "Not one student walked out of the school."
The district emailed middle and high school students and parents Tuesday afternoon explaining security measures put in place that morning and an increased police presence posted around the school's perimeter. Riise denied that the tables placed in front of exits were a safety hazard and said the district worked with school safety professionals and local law enforcement to prepare for the student walkout.
"We need people to remember we needed students to be safe," Riise said. "It would deeply sadden me, as well as the rest of school administration, if something were to happen to students on our watch."
Investigating potential hazard
The Indiana Department of Education received a complaint yesterday from a parent about blocked doors in the school, IDOE spokesman Adam Baker confirmed. The Griffith Fire Department is also investigating, Fire Chief Roy Schoon said.
"A lot of us were concerned about what if something were to happen," Griffith sophomore Tessa Marlow said. "Then you have limited access to get out."
Detective Cmdr. Keith Martin of the Griffith Police Department said district administrators contacted police last week in anticipation of the walkout and that his department assisted in operational planning.
He said officers who regularly patrol the area, as well as administrative personnel with Griffith Police and volunteer emergency management services teams were present to secure the area outside of the school. Two regularly serving school resource officers were positioned inside the school, Martin said.
"Our presence there is not to deter any behavior other than unlawful or disorderly behavior," Martin said. "We were there to ensure everybody that whatever was going to take place was going to be peaceful and orderly."
Adam Sturm, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, which houses the state's Division of Fire and Building Safety, said without an approved variance, blocking exits could be considered a code violation.
"Given this was a planned event and not an emergency situation, we would have recommended administrators make an announcement directing students to the proper exit," Sturm said in an emailed statement. "They could then have stationed teachers at all exits to help direct them to the proper exit."
The IDOE puts out safety guidance on how to best prepare for student walkouts, Baker said. The department emphasizes open communication before and after a known student rally. Baker said while the school's attempts to direct students to a single exit point were understandable, the department did contact Griffith administrators this week with a reminder not to block exits.
"We encourage the districts to allow their students to be expressive, but we encourage the district to maintain a safe balance," Baker said. "We tell schools from the very beginning in no way should they be barricading doors whatsoever because that's not safe."
Future demonstrations
No students wound up walking out Tuesday, Riise said, adding that rumors students participating in the walkout would be penalized were untrue.
The superintendent said a number of restrooms in the area of the walkout were locked as a safety measure. She said keeping the restrooms open could further complicate administrators' ability to identify individual students' locations in the event of an emergency. Riise said administrators are still working with the student council toward providing an alternative to Tuesday morning's plans.
"We know that some decisions are final and there's nothing we can do but show support for the teachers and the lives that are being affect by this," Emily Keck said.
A number of students and parents have shared plans to attend Griffith's next school board meeting to raise concerns about staff reductions and school safety, and students have discussed meeting before school later this week. The Griffith School Board meets next at 6 p.m. June 20 in the Griffith High School Large Group Instruction Classroom.