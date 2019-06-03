GARY — Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy will resume classes next school year at the Gary Area Career Center, Superintendent Marshall Emerson said Monday.
Students were first displaced from the historic Roosevelt building this winter as the district grappled with necessary boiler repairs. Roosevelt students returned to classes after a week of record-breaking cold this February in the Gary Area Career Center as Roosevelt's educational services provider EdisonLearning worked with the Gary Community School Corp., which owns the Roosevelt property, to address the school's aging boiler system.
Roosevelt students finished out the 2018-19 school year in the career center, EdisonLearning spokesman Michael Serpe said.
Now, the students' displacement is expected to continue into next school year.
"The extent of the repairs needed to the Theodore Roosevelt College and Career school building are extensive, requiring the Gary Community School Corporation to extend the timeline for the work to be done," Emerson said in a provided statement. "It is our hope that we will be able to return to the Roosevelt building at some time in the near future."
Emerson's statement did not specify when students might return to their original building, or how long repair work is expected to last. Emerson said EdisonLearning will work with Gary schools throughout the summer to determine "the best, safest, and most appropriate facility for students in the future."
Serpe said football will continue in the fall as the school's first major sport of the school year, with hopes that construction work on site will not impede students' ability to use locker rooms and Roosevelt's football field. Further decisions on gymnasium facilities for sports like basketball will be made as more information becomes available, Serpe said.
"Please be assured that your children will continue to receive the high-quality education they richly deserve regardless of the school's location," Emerson said, adding, "We are most appreciative of the efforts made so that we would be able to continue our temporary home at the Career Center."
Gary Roosevelt students will celebrate commencement at 6 p.m. Friday at Indiana University Northwest.