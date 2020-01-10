{{featured_button_text}}
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police investigated false rumors of a potential bomb threat at Valparaiso High School on Friday.

The rumors reportedly circulated during lunch, according to a Valparaiso police news release.

Students who heard comments discussing a possible bomb threat immediately reported the conversation to school staff and law enforcement, according to police.

Students were interviewed and the comments were found to have no credibility, Valparaiso police said. Instead, students admitted to police they were joking about such a threat.

Officials said the school is safe for normal operation.

Police are reminding parents to educate their children about the dangers of making such statements about school violence and about reporting concerns to the proper authorities.

"These types of threats are always taken very seriously by police and the overall safety of staff and students is the primary concern," reads a statement from the Valparaiso Police Department. "We will continue to work with the Valparaiso public schools to ensure a safe environment for our students to learn."

The Valparaiso Community Schools district sent an email home to parents Friday, assuring its families school safety is a top priority.

The school corporation is encouraging students and their families to review the district's 'See Something, Say Something" form on its website at valpo.k12.in.us.

"We hope this is an opportunity to have meaningful conversations with students reminding them of the consequences of their words and actions," reads a Valparaiso schools statement. "We will continue to work in partnership with law enforcement to maintain a safe learning atmosphere for all of our schools."

