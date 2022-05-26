 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Bomb threat leads to school evacuation; no threat found, official says

  • 0
School bus - Stock art

Students at Carol Moseley Braun Elementary School and the attached middle school were evacuated for a little more than an hour Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in, according to Jay Cunneen, spokesman for Dolton School District 149. 

 Provided

CALUMET CITY — Students at Carol Moseley Braun Elementary School and the attached middle school were evacuated for a little more than an hour Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in, according to Jay Cunneen, spokesman for Dolton School District 149.

The robocall came in around 9 a.m., and after a police sweep of the buildings determined there was no threat, the 1,000 students were returned to the classroom by about 10:15 a.m., he said.

"In today's environment, we are always proactive," Cunneen said.

"We were fine," he said. "Thank goodness it was a nice day."

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan: Male TV presenters wear masks in protest against Taliban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts