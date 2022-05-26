Bomb threat leads to school evacuation; no threat found, official says

CALUMET CITY — Students at Carol Moseley Braun Elementary School and the attached middle school were evacuated for a little more than an hour Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in, according to Jay Cunneen, spokesman for Dolton School District 149.
The robocall came in around 9 a.m., and after a police sweep of the buildings determined there was no threat, the 1,000 students were returned to the classroom by about 10:15 a.m., he said.
"In today's environment, we are always proactive," Cunneen said.
"We were fine," he said. "Thank goodness it was a nice day."
