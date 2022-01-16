Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana receive $4 million grant

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana have received a $4 million grant from the second round of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program.
This round awarded funds to 123 organizations across the state of Indiana worth more than $35 million total.
“It’s more important now than ever that our communities, families and schools come together to accelerate student learning,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release from the Indiana Department of Education. “This important work requires unparalleled collaboration, and I’m thankful that so many partners across the state have stepped up to the plate to deliver these extended learning opportunities for our students.”
The Student Learning Recovery Grant Program was created last year through House Enrolled Act 1008 and has provided $150 to support accelerated learning plans.
The grant in Northwest Indiana will help fund The Boys & Girls Clubs' reLEARN program (Literacy, Education, Activity, Readiness and Nutrition) and its Career Academy.
“This is a huge grant for us,” Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, said. “This has the opportunity to be transformational for the kids, schools and families in those communities that we serve.”
The reLEARN program will target students who are testing at or below their grade level. Students will take part in two-hour sessions in academics, healthy lifestyles and social emotional development for a total of 12 to 15 hours a week.
“Educators across the state are working strategically to help close learning gaps and reduce the significant academic impact we’ve seen from pandemic-related school disruptions. This is an enormous responsibility — and it requires all of us,” Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a news release.
Programming may include tutoring, group sessions, one-on-one counseling and other activities. The exact plans are still being decided.
The Career Academy will target middle and high school students to help them determine their post-graduation options. The Boys & Girls Clubs will partner with corporations, provide the opportunity for college tours and train students on soft skills such as interviewing and creating a resume.
Smiley said the Career Academy is fundamental to the Boys & Girls Clubs, as it has lost a significant percentage of its teen population due to the pandemic.
In addition to providing support for the new programming, the grant will fund several new positions such as a director of education, education coordinators, youth and teen service coordinators and two full time social workers. These positions are currently open and interested individuals can apply on Boys & Girls Clubs' website.
It will also help with professional development and training for staff. The Boys & Girls Clubs will also contribute some of the grant money to buses to transport students to their club locations.
The reLEARN program and Career Academy will help the club scale back up to normal numbers. Smiley said they are focusing on program quality and mental health as well. Currently, the club is at 65% of its pre-pandemic attendance.
In addition, the club is opening a new $9 million facility in Valparaiso in June 2022.
“With consideration to the impact COVID has had on kids, we have a real opportunity and obligation to assist in their academic recovery of learning loss,” Smiley said.
Gallery: Boys & Girls Club ribbon cutting ceremony
