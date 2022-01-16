Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana receive $4 million grant

The reLEARN program will target students who are testing at or below their grade level. Students will take part in two-hour sessions in academics, healthy lifestyles and social emotional development for a total of 12 to 15 hours a week.

“Educators across the state are working strategically to help close learning gaps and reduce the significant academic impact we’ve seen from pandemic-related school disruptions. This is an enormous responsibility — and it requires all of us,” Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a news release.

Programming may include tutoring, group sessions, one-on-one counseling and other activities. The exact plans are still being decided.

The Career Academy will target middle and high school students to help them determine their post-graduation options. The Boys & Girls Clubs will partner with corporations, provide the opportunity for college tours and train students on soft skills such as interviewing and creating a resume.

Smiley said the Career Academy is fundamental to the Boys & Girls Clubs, as it has lost a significant percentage of its teen population due to the pandemic.